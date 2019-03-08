Striking reader photographs capture 'true essence of Suffolk'
PUBLISHED: 12:18 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 21 June 2019
chriscanham@outlook.com
This week we challenged our iWitness members to capturing what they think represents the true essence of Suffolk.
Pamela Bidwell shared a great photo of the Thorpeness Windmill.
Suffolk is well known for its wildlife, and this week Stephen Askew captured a lovely shot of some signets on the River Stour at Melford County Park.
Julie Kemp shared some happy faces at the Suffolk Show 2019.
This week's winner is Chris Canham, for his brilliant scenic landscape shot of Fenstead End.
Next week's challenge is to capture something historic, so photograph historical landmarks, old buildings and special places.
Submit all your pictures to the iWitness website.
