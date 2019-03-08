Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Gallery

Striking reader photographs capture 'true essence of Suffolk'

PUBLISHED: 12:18 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 21 June 2019

WINNER - A scenic landscape at Fenstead End Picture: CHRIS CANHAM

WINNER - A scenic landscape at Fenstead End Picture: CHRIS CANHAM

chriscanham@outlook.com

This week we challenged our iWitness members to capturing what they think represents the true essence of Suffolk.

James Wilson said 'To me, Suffolk is a calm beauty, a still river, a blue sky, in essence it is the calm in the eye of the chaos' Picture: JAMES WILSONJames Wilson said 'To me, Suffolk is a calm beauty, a still river, a blue sky, in essence it is the calm in the eye of the chaos' Picture: JAMES WILSON

Pamela Bidwell shared a great photo of the Thorpeness Windmill.

Family fun and lots of animal competitions at the Suffolk Show 2019 Picture: JULIE KEMPFamily fun and lots of animal competitions at the Suffolk Show 2019 Picture: JULIE KEMP

Suffolk is well known for its wildlife, and this week Stephen Askew captured a lovely shot of some signets on the River Stour at Melford County Park.

A mum and signets on the River Stour at Melford Country Park Picture: STEPHEN ASKEWA mum and signets on the River Stour at Melford Country Park Picture: STEPHEN ASKEW

Julie Kemp shared some happy faces at the Suffolk Show 2019.

A field full of poppies in Hadleigh Picture: PETER CUTTSA field full of poppies in Hadleigh Picture: PETER CUTTS

You may also want to watch:

This week's winner is Chris Canham, for his brilliant scenic landscape shot of Fenstead End.

Suffolk is home to an abundance of wildlife - Little Grebe Picture: MICK WEBBSuffolk is home to an abundance of wildlife - Little Grebe Picture: MICK WEBB

Next week's challenge is to capture something historic, so photograph historical landmarks, old buildings and special places.

A hare watching the sun setting on a Suffolk farm Picture: HEATHER TANNERA hare watching the sun setting on a Suffolk farm Picture: HEATHER TANNER

Submit all your pictures to the iWitness website.

■ Are you a member of Suffolk iWitness yet?

See here to join and your photos could be featured on our websites in future weeks, or in one of our newspapers.

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘We don’t want to live in a sewage farm’ - Concern over biogas plant and huge poultry barns

The Barley Brigg Farm anaerobic digester near Stradbroke with councillors Chris Edwards and Guy McGregor pictured inset Pictures: ANDREW HIRST

Breaking news for Suffolk Day

Cousins Preston Moran and Maisy Wythe celebrating Suffolk Day Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Leiston swoop to sign Cambridge City striker Sharman

Ryan Sharman. Photo: SOHAM TOWN

Farming sector should be embarrassed by poor safety record, says sector chief

As series of farm health and safety workshops are set to take place across East Anglia pre-harvest Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Inquest into death of Ava-May Littleboy, 3, adjourned

Ava-May Littleboy, three, who was killed when an inflatable trampoline exploded in Gorleston Picture: Submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists