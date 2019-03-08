Gallery

Striking reader photographs capture 'true essence of Suffolk'

WINNER - A scenic landscape at Fenstead End Picture: CHRIS CANHAM chriscanham@outlook.com

This week we challenged our iWitness members to capturing what they think represents the true essence of Suffolk.

James Wilson said 'To me, Suffolk is a calm beauty, a still river, a blue sky, in essence it is the calm in the eye of the chaos' Picture: JAMES WILSON James Wilson said 'To me, Suffolk is a calm beauty, a still river, a blue sky, in essence it is the calm in the eye of the chaos' Picture: JAMES WILSON

Pamela Bidwell shared a great photo of the Thorpeness Windmill.

Family fun and lots of animal competitions at the Suffolk Show 2019 Picture: JULIE KEMP Family fun and lots of animal competitions at the Suffolk Show 2019 Picture: JULIE KEMP

Suffolk is well known for its wildlife, and this week Stephen Askew captured a lovely shot of some signets on the River Stour at Melford County Park.

A mum and signets on the River Stour at Melford Country Park Picture: STEPHEN ASKEW A mum and signets on the River Stour at Melford Country Park Picture: STEPHEN ASKEW

Julie Kemp shared some happy faces at the Suffolk Show 2019.

A field full of poppies in Hadleigh Picture: PETER CUTTS A field full of poppies in Hadleigh Picture: PETER CUTTS

This week's winner is Chris Canham, for his brilliant scenic landscape shot of Fenstead End.

Suffolk is home to an abundance of wildlife - Little Grebe Picture: MICK WEBB Suffolk is home to an abundance of wildlife - Little Grebe Picture: MICK WEBB

Next week's challenge is to capture something historic, so photograph historical landmarks, old buildings and special places.

A hare watching the sun setting on a Suffolk farm Picture: HEATHER TANNER A hare watching the sun setting on a Suffolk farm Picture: HEATHER TANNER

Submit all your pictures to the iWitness website.

