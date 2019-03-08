Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Video

Stunning photos of Suffolk’s skyline show sunrises, rainbows and clouds

PUBLISHED: 16:04 13 April 2019

Winner - Sailing on the skyline at Lowestoft Picture: ROBERT MCKENNA

Winner - Sailing on the skyline at Lowestoft Picture: ROBERT MCKENNA

Robert Mckenna

This week we challenged our iWitness members to shooting beautiful skylines.

Buckleshamm skyline Picture: JIM ROBERTSBuckleshamm skyline Picture: JIM ROBERTS

Jane George shared with us a sunrise on misty morning at Southwold pier.

Full rainbow circle over the Suffolk coast Picture: REUBEN HILBORNE-CLARKEFull rainbow circle over the Suffolk coast Picture: REUBEN HILBORNE-CLARKE

Reuben Hilborne-Clarke captured a full circle rainbow above the clouds, over the Suffolk coast.

Skyline at sunrise Picture: PAMELA BIDWELLSkyline at sunrise Picture: PAMELA BIDWELL

The milkyway over a field in Woolpit Picture: MARK HUNTERThe milkyway over a field in Woolpit Picture: MARK HUNTER

Southwold sunrise on a misty morning Picture: JANE GEORGESouthwold sunrise on a misty morning Picture: JANE GEORGE

Graham Meadows shared with his his image of sun rays seeping through the clouds, silhouetting the boats below.

Sun rays seeping through the clouds Picture: GRAHAM MEADOWSSun rays seeping through the clouds Picture: GRAHAM MEADOWS

This weeks winner is Robert Mckenna with his photo of sailing on the skyline at Lowestoft.

Next weeks challenge is ‘details’ so keep your eyes peeled for those intricate things in life.

Submit all your pictures to the iWitness website.

Are you a member of Suffolk iWitness yet? Click here to join and your photos could be featured on our websites in future weeks, or in one of our newspapers.

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

Boxford driver to be sentenced for causing teenager’s death

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Stu says: Season in a nutshell and gallows humour as Town are on brink - thoughts from Brentford defeat

Ollie Watkins scores the second goal for Brentford Picture Pagepix

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

Boxford driver to be sentenced for causing teenager’s death

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Stu says: Season in a nutshell and gallows humour as Town are on brink - thoughts from Brentford defeat

Ollie Watkins scores the second goal for Brentford Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘I just miss him so much.’ Fresh family tributes to ‘very loving’ Rex Garrod

Rex Garrod with robots Cassius, right, and Kaos, plus scores of admiring children who flocked to see the stars of the TV show Robot Wars visit The Museum of East Anglian Life at Stowmarket Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

Man found dead at a hotel complex in Stoke by Nayland named as Thomas Parsons

Stoke by Nayland Hotel Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Stunning photos of Suffolk’s skyline show sunrises, rainbows and clouds

Winner - Sailing on the skyline at Lowestoft Picture: ROBERT MCKENNA

‘Enthusiast’ who transformed Bishop of Norwich gardens takes reins at Somerleyton Estate

Simon Gaches is departing after 25 years as head gardener to the Bishop of Norwich and has been appointed head of gardens at Somerleyton Estate. Picture: Somerleyton Estate

MATCHDAY LIVE: Updates from Bury v Colchester United

U's boss John McGreal will aim to get the better of Bury Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists