Why more kids should try motocross by Jake Nicholls

Jake Nicholls began riding a motorbike at just three years old, taking part in his first race on his 6th birthday, which he went on to win. Up until the age of 16, Jake raced Junior Motocross Bikes before turning professional. He was just 17 when he competed in his first World Championship. Sadly, an injury caused Jake to retire from the World Championship Scene in 2017. His highlights were being placed 4th in the World Championship 2012 and reaching the podium at the British Grand Prix. Last year Jake joined his father, Suffolk businessman Guy Nicholls, at Tru7 Group, where he is Operations Manager. Jake competes in the British Motocross Championship and loves living in Suffolk. He talks to Gina Long MBE

What is your connection to East Anglia?

I was born in Ipswich Hospital in 1990. I have been here ever since, apart from three years where I lived in Belgium between February and October for sport. I love it here and won’t ever leave.

What is your East Anglian Heaven ie what do you love most about East Anglia?

I love how one minute you can be in a busy town, and 20 minutes later you can be in Debach or Charsfield feeling like you have wound the clock back 30 years.

What is your East Anglian Hell ie what you hate most about living here?

I’m not particularly fond of the many changes that have happened in Ipswich over the years, or the Orwell bridge. There’s also a big bump on the A14 near Asda, but apart from that I haven’t got many gripes.

What’s your favourite East Anglian restaurant?

It’s a toss-up between The White Horse in Easton and Milsoms in Kesgrave, especially when Aaron Skerritt is cooking.

What’s your favourite way to spend an East Anglian evening?

Either jetskiing at Felixstowe in the summer or mountain biking in the old Claydon quarry with my mates, followed by a pint of Guinness in one of our many pubs. Or driving down to Aldeburgh with my wife and having some fish n chips, that’s definitely 3rd in line, haha.

What’s your favourite East Anglian landmark?

Orford Ness fascinates me and I want to learn more about it, but otherwise, I’m not really a landmark sort of guy.

What’s the best thing that happens in East Anglia every year?

The British Motocross Championship at Blaxhall pits near Glemham Hall is always a highlight being a local rider, but I do love the Suffolk Show.

What your specialist Mastermind subject?

It has been motocross forever and I am a massive bulldozer geek, but I think my specialist Mastermind subject is soil and how it changes with the weather. It’s a huge part of my life.

What is always in your fridge?

Oat milk for my tea, coffee and granola seeds.

What’s your simple philosophy of life?

You’re a long time dead.

What’s your favourite film?

Dumb and Dumber.

What was your first job?

Motocross rider.

What is your most treasured possession?

Every one of my trophies from racing.

Who do you admire most?

My father Guy, for the empire he has created. My Granddad Percy left a great legacy which my father has gone on to build. My Dad’s work ethic is phenomenal, as is his passion for all he does. For the daily lessons, he gives me without even realising it. My Mum is a legend, for always being at my races with my Dad, despite the weather and distance travelled to get where ever I am in the world or the UK.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Bicycles would have to be my biggest indulgence.

What do you like about yourself most?

My honesty and general lack of interest in what other people are doing.

What’s your worst character trait?

My selfishness when it comes to my racing. Unfortunately it is the only way to be successful in a sport where you are on your own, but I am ruthless leading up to and on the day of an event.

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

Dubai, because it’s one of the only places that is nice and hot in November and isn’t dangerous. We once spent a couple of nights in Lake Garda, Italy mid-season, which was lovely.

Best day of your life?

The first ever time I reached the podium of a world motocross grand prix in Holland and dedicating it to a friend who had recently passed. That was so special.

What’s your favourite breakfast?

Full English from the Wild Strawberry café in Woodbridge.

What’s your favourite tipple?

Guinness or a nice glass of red.

What’s your hidden talent?

I’m pretty good at talking people into things

When were you most embarrassed?

Holding farts in at yoga!

What’s your earliest memory?

Being made to eat my lunch, in the kitchen of the nursery I attended, after being told off for constantly running around the play area making motorbike noises.

What song would you like played at your funeral?

Metallica – Nothing else matters.

Tell us something people don’t know about you?

I’m a huge lover of cats.

What’s the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

“it’s alright for you!”

Tell us why you live here and nowhere else.

I was born here, I’m proud of where I’m from. I’m a Suffolk boy from a Suffolk family and I love our the countryside in Suffolk and Norfolk.

What do you want to tell our readers about most?

I’m very proud of my Suffolk roots. I wish parents would consider allowing their kids to try motocross. It’s a nice levelling sport and very accessible. We are totally spoilt in Suffolk and Norfolk for practice tracks to hone our skills on. And if you need any diggers, lorries or aggregate, please do call the TRU7 Group!

