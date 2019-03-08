new

Boss of clothing brand HOAX on Ed Sheeran's support and his other favourite things about living here

Jason Carter Photo: Nick Ilott Nick Ilott Photography

Jason Carter is the man behind the re-birth of Suffolk based streetwear brand HOAX. With a recent move to new premises in Ipswich now complete, work is now starting to turn the space into a brand HQ. Jason, along with his team of young, up and coming talent, has high hopes for the future direction of the brand. The more recent introduction of Hoax Live Sessions has seen the brand putting on live music events and recently completing a 6 stop UK tour. Here he talks to Gina Long MBE

Jason Carter being interviewed by the BBC outside the Ed Sheeran X HOAX collaboration pop up shop in August Jason Carter being interviewed by the BBC outside the Ed Sheeran X HOAX collaboration pop up shop in August

What is your connection to East Anglia?

My Dad is a born and bred Suffolk boy. We lived in Chelmsford and Staines when I was young, my Dad's job then brought us back to Suffolk and we moved to Hollesley. It's fair to say that it was a little bit different from Staines.

What is your East Anglian Heaven ie what do you love most about East Anglia?

I would say the weather. It probably doesn't seem like it at times, but we do get a good amount of sunny days on this side of the country.

What is your East Anglian Hell ie what you hate most about living here?

Not enough surf! Some people are quite surprised when you mention surfing in East Anglia, however, there is a strong surf community around here and if you're prepared to travel a little bit you can ride some impressive waves.

What's your favourite East Anglian restaurant?

For a treat, it would have to be Milsoms, Kesgrave Hall.

What's your favourite way to spend an East Anglian evening?

Fish and chips on the beach at Felixstowe with my wife and children.

What's your favourite East Anglian landmark?

The old Bentwaters US Air Force base at Rendlesham. We used to have an office up there. At times I looked out the window and saw Apache Helicopters skimming the runway and F1 cars tearing around the perimeter, all on the same day. It's such a crazy place.

What's the best thing that happens in East Anglia every year?

The Suffolk Show is good. We have a HOAX stand on 5th Avenue every year and it's always such a great vibe. We have also got something big happening at next year's show involving our Hoax Live Sessions, which is going to be awesome.

What is your specialist Mastermind subject?

Cakes and other sugar-based products.

What is always in your fridge?

Aspalls Draught Cyder.

What's your simple philosophy of life?

Enjoy the little things in life because one day you'll look back and realise they were the big things.

What's your favourite film?

The original Point Break, and at Christmas it has to be Elf.

What was your first job?

Hairdresser. My friend's dad owned Hairaisers in the Carr Precinct Ipswich and I got a job there as a Saturday boy when I was 13 for some cash. I ended up getting into it and started cutting hair on the salon floor when I was 15.

What is your most treasured possession?

I have 5 children. Everything I have gets destroyed so I tend not to get too attached to anything.

Who do you admire most?

My wife Sam. She puts everyone first and will always go out of her way to help anyone. She never stops working.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Probably a box of 12 Krispy Kreme donuts if I want to push the boat out; to share of course.

What do you like about yourself most?

I'm proud of the fact that I haven't really grown up that much. I like to have fun and not take things too seriously.

What's your worst character trait?

Always having the same New Year's resolution to get fit and it never happens.

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

Cornwall.

Best day of your life?

Obviously, getting married and the birth of my children are up there. After that I would say getting my driver's licence when I was 17. I love driving. It' s the next best thing to being a fighter pilot.

What's your favourite breakfast?

Smoked salmon and scrambled eggs on a lightly toasted muffin with a glass of Prosecco. To be fair I only get given that on birthdays and Christmas Day.

What's your favourite tipple?

A glass of Sherry always goes down well.

What's your hidden talent?

I'm not too bad at moonwalking.

When were you most embarrassed?

I was at a friend's house and said to a guy standing near a mixing desk that I wouldn't have a clue where to start with that, would you? He said that he knew a bit about it. I later found out that it was Benny Blanco, a world-renowned music producer/songwriter.

What's your earliest memory?

I went on a weekend away with the cubs when I was very young. I got homesick after a few hours and cried to go home. Unfortunately, I didn't know where I lived, and the scout leaders spent hours driving around trying to find my house.

No mobiles in those days!

What song would you like played at your funeral?

I've never thought about it. I'm

a bit of a Peter Pan character really and still think I might live forever.

Tell us something people don't know about you?

I'm actually quite a shy person. I find small talk hard. I never know what to say until they've gone, then I think of all the things I could have said.

What's the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

In a heated conversation, someone once said to me I had 'an ego the size of Wembley'. Everyone's entitled to their own opinion, even if they're wrong, ha ha!

Tell us why you live here and nowhere else?

We've got the best of everything, great coastline, lots of interesting towns and villages and only an hour from London if you fancy something different.

What do you want to tell our readers about most?

We're opening a pop-up store in Ipswich from Saturday 16th November for 8 weeks. It's at 52 Buttermarket, right next door to the pop up we opened with Ed Sheeran. Come in and say hi to the team if you're in town! We are fortunate to have Ed Sheeran as a brand ambassador. He is a fantastic supporter of local business and various charities.

For more details, visit the HOAX website: https://www.hoax1994.com/.

To follow Gina Long @geewizzgee1. To be considered for being featured in Gina's Q & A Email: gina@ hallfarmfornham.com