E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Opinion

READER LETTER: ‘A14 and A12 resemble rubbish tips’

PUBLISHED: 09:24 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:24 18 August 2020

Litter on the A12 near the Copdock roundabout. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Litter on the A12 near the Copdock roundabout. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Archant

John West, of Saxmundham, writes about the “disgrace” of littering on the A14 and A12.

Litter along the A14 at Bury. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYLitter along the A14 at Bury. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Sir, – The state of our roads in Suffolk is a disgrace. The grass verges bordering roads such as the A14 and A12 resemble rubbish tips and the situation is getting worse. Bottles, cans, plastic bags, rubber gloves and face masks are just some of the items discarded by these roads. Highways England – a government company - is responsible for keeping motorways and A-roads free of litter but is failing miserably. Under the 1990 Environmental Protection Act, they are supposed to make sure that all our major roads are kept litter-free. So why are they not doing their job despite being funded billions by the British taxpayer?

The money is clearly there as in March, the government announced a £27.3billion package to maintain and upgrade the 4,500-mile strategic road network in England over five years. This included £6bn for operations and maintenance, which is supposed to include litter clearance.

Local authorities also need to do more and the people responsible for keeping our county clean must be held to account if they fail in their duty. Report litter to the relevant Waste Management Officer for your area. The person responsible for my area - East Suffolk - is Gemma Holt and can be contacted at East Suffolk Council.

Littering has far-reaching consequences. The cost to the environment is colossal. The RSPCA say that they get a call about animals injured by litter every two hours. Litter also gets blown into our waterways and eventually ends up in the sea where it causes even more damage. And vast amounts of litter bordering our roads is hardly a great way to welcome those coming into the county.

You may also want to watch:

Organisations like Keep Britain Tidy and the Don’t Be a Tosser campaign do their bit but the government and local authorities need to do much, much more.

The current laws are way too soft and seem to be rarely enforced. For instance, how many people were prosecuted in Suffolk for dropping litter on our roads in the last year? How many were prosecuted for fly-tipping? I doubt very many.

And why is that some people think that it is acceptable to throw litter from their vehicles? And it is not just the general public throwing litter around. I have seen council workers chuck rubbish on the floor. And how many of us have seen Suffolk Highways staff happily cutting grass verges without bothering to remove the litter beforehand? Even the police are not blameless. I have more than once seen police accident tape left hanging on trees and bushes long after the vehicle has been removed.

I find it hard to believe that our politicians have not noticed the state of our roads but few seem bothered. I even wrote to my local MP, Therese Coffey, about this issue but did not receive a reply.

So what must be done? Children in our schools need to be made aware of the impact littering has on the environment. Highways England and local authorities need to be held to account for their failure to keep our roads clear. Stricter laws need to be brought in. These should include higher fines and even imprisonment for repeat offenders. Fast food outlets should be made responsible for the litter adjoining their businesses. Finally, I would also like to see those caught made to spend a month or more picking up litter as part of their community service.

JOHN WEST

Saxmundham.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

Marmite player who is happy to play striker or centre-back... Why Town fans need to show new signing Hawkins some love

Olir Hawkins (right) and AFC Wimbledon's Rod McDonald (left) in an aerial duel. Hawkins is expected to sign for Ipswich Town this week Photo: PA

‘Close call!’ Flooding near-miss causes heart-stopping moment after deluge

A 'close call' as homes are nearly flooded in Fen Way, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: STEVE WALTON

Town are fourth favourites to win League One this season

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are joint fourth favourites to win League One in 2020/21 Picture: ARCHANT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

Marmite player who is happy to play striker or centre-back... Why Town fans need to show new signing Hawkins some love

Olir Hawkins (right) and AFC Wimbledon's Rod McDonald (left) in an aerial duel. Hawkins is expected to sign for Ipswich Town this week Photo: PA

‘Close call!’ Flooding near-miss causes heart-stopping moment after deluge

A 'close call' as homes are nearly flooded in Fen Way, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: STEVE WALTON

Town are fourth favourites to win League One this season

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are joint fourth favourites to win League One in 2020/21 Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Coronavirus job-hunting: ‘All I received was rejection emails...but now I’ve bagged a new job’

Megan has found a new job during the coronavirus pandemic, with some help from charity Inspire Suffolk. Picture: COURTESY OF INSPIRE SUFFOLK

‘Welcome back to our safe trains` message from Greater Anglia boss

Greater Anglia managing director Jamie Burles is hoping people will return to his company's trains. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

READER LETTER: ‘A14 and A12 resemble rubbish tips’

Litter on the A12 near the Copdock roundabout. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Pump failure leaves hundreds of residents without water for up to 12 hours

Residents are concerned about the lack of water to wash hands with Picture: BOGDAN KURYLO/GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Town to learn first fixtures of the season today - here’s how you can follow the cup and trophy draws

Ipswich Town will learn their Carabao Cup and EFL trophy opponents tomorrow Picture: STEVE WALLER