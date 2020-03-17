9 fitness experts who will help you stay fit at home

Rosie Ward, 5, doing PE with Joe Wicks at her home near Stowmarket Picture: SAM EMMENS SAM EMMENS

Whether you want to tone up, gain muscle, shred fat or just maintain a healthy lifestyle during the coronavirus lockdown, join these influencers who will be sharing home workout videos to keep you fit, healthy and motivated.

Whitney Simmons

Workout with Whit and try one of her ‘hot fire flames’ routines to get your heart pumping. The GymShark queen has been sharing equipment-free workouts that can be adapted for both newbies and gym pros, which either target specific body parts or work the whole body. Dog lovers will enjoy special appearances from her two adorable dogs, Navy and Indigo, too! Follow @whitneyysimmons on Instagram, download her Alive by Whitney app and subscribe to her YouTube.

Stefanie Williams

Let Stef encourage you every step of the way by joining her live Instagram workouts. The 30-minute videos will keep you motivated as you power through a series of muscle-working, fat-burning exercises. Scroll through Stef’s page to find even more high-energy workouts that will make you wonder why you ever signed up to a pricy gym membership in the first place... Find Stef by following @stef_fit on Instagram.

Adriene Mishler

Inhale, hold, then exhale, as you join Adriene for a challenging but enjoyable yoga session. If the idea of HIIT makes you queasy and weights intimidate you, keep fit with this low-impact exercise that will give your whole body a workout. Adiene has videos for all abilities on her YouTube channel, so jump right in and start stretching. Search @adrienelouise on Instagram, visit yogawithadriene.com or subscribe to her YouTube.

Kayla Itsines

Get bikini-body ready with this Aussie influencer who flexes on Instagram by modelling her sculped physique and sharing her client’s transformation pictures. Either follow her posts or purchase the Bikini Body Guide, which is a 12-week program combining HIIT and LISS. Be careful though, it’s not as easy as it looks! Get fit it Kayla by following @kayla_itsines on Instagram or by downloading the Bikini Body Guide.

Anna Victoria

Mum-to-be Anna has made her living room her new gym and welcomes her followers to join her each day. Her husband accompanies her on each workout demonstrating a slightly harder variation to each exercise. All of Anna’s recent video are pregnancy-friendly, making her the perfect addition to your follow list if you’re expecting. Challenge yourself by downloading the Fit Body Guide or following @annavictoria on Instagram.

Natacha Oceane

Blast a killer workout with the Queen of HIIT. Natasha’s page is filled with high-energy videos that will burn calories quicker than you can say ‘sweat’. She has a talent for combining different exercises to ensure each workout is challenging but enjoyable. For more guides, head to her website to purchase different plans, including one specially tailored to home workouts. Workout with Natacha on her Instagram, @Natacha.oceane

Richard Duchon

Prepare yourself for some serious ab envy – this 21-year-old law student has been coping with social distancing my sharing a number of stay-at-home workouts using common household items. Richard’s videos are great for those who want to retain their muscle or for those who want to build up their strength. Get fit with Richard by following him on instagram @richard_dunchon.

The Body Coach

Live at 9am, Monday to Friday, Joe Wicks aka The Body Coach will be holding PE lessons for kids and parents. These 30-minute workouts require no equipment and focus on making working out fun for everyone who wants to join in. Joe posts all his videos on YouTube, so make sure you subscribe so you don’t miss out! Keep up to date with all of Joe’s workouts by following @thebodycoach on Instagram and subscribing to his YouTube channel.

WorkIn Together

Work hard and play hard with this Wojtek and Rebecca from Suffolk. This duo is quite literally ‘WorkIn Together’ to motivate people to stay active in their own homes. Bringing high energy and challenging exercises, Wojtek and Rebecca help viewers remain healthy both mentally and physically by sharing positivity. Find them on Facebook by searching ‘WorkIn Together!’.