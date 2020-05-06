Keep your body and mind healthy during coronavirus

With the future unclear it's important to focus on your mental and physical health.

With the continuation of COVID-19, it’s important that we do all we can to keep ourselves and others stay safe and well.

Help protect your body against viruses with fresh foods.

Sarah Mawkes, owner of The Wholefood Store in Manningtree, Essex, tells us what food we should be eating to increase immunity and how to get your hands on the flour you need for your next lockdown baking project.

Q: What kind of diet should people be following to reduce their risk of catching coronavirus?

Maintaining a healthy diet which includes wholefoods, a wide variety of fruit and vegetables, healthy fats and probiotics will give you the nutrients you need to support your immune system.

Foods rich in vitamin A are great, such as squash, carrots, sweet potatoes and dark leafy greens. As well as those rich in Vitamin C – broccoli, cauliflower, citrus fruits and tomatoes – and in Vitamin D, such as oily fish and eggs.

Foods rich in omega fatty acids and zinc are also important, for example seeds and their butters. Zinc helps develop white blood cells which fight off foreign viruses such as COVID-19. A healthy gut also has a huge impact on our immunity which in turn promotes a healthy mind. Probiotic foods good for your gut include kefir, kombucha, sauerkraut and miso.

It helps to take supplements but you should take a food first approach to promote a healthy lifestyle.

Focusing on eating fresh, active foods will help protect your body against viruses.

Q: How can I adopt a healthier lifestyle?

Eating seasonal, natural foods in their raw state daily is crucial, combined with regular exercise, relaxation and good quality sleep.

Try taking up new hobbies – cooking is fun and can bring everyone together, even if it’s via Zoom!

The Wholefood Store is offering a range of fresh fruit, veg and other healthy foods to keep you going during coronavirus.

Taking Vitamin D, a high-strength probiotic and multivitamin supplements high in antioxidants will also help, but a food first approach is the best if possible.

Q: What kind of produce do you offer?

We sell a huge variety of wholefoods, whether it’s in organic prepacks, in refill dispensers for those wanting a zero-waste service or from our own label. This includes grains, beans, flour, rice, lentils, flour, nuts and fruit. We bag these up from bulk onsite which ensures freshness and quality; this also helps us to keep well stocked for our customers, especially now, with branded prepacked foods becoming harder to source in many supermarkets.

We have a weekly delivery of fresh organic fruit and vegetables, which is supplemented throughout the week with locally grown seasonal produce such as salad bags, spinach, squash, tomatoes and asparagus. We also sell chilled produce such as cheese, yoghurts (and vegan versions), tofu, hummus, drinks and salads.

Local sourdough breads, pastries and cakes can also be bought in store.

Q: Do you sell anything else in the store?

We sell household and body care refills. Customers can save money by returning their empty bottles and help to reduce plastic waste.

We also sell eco-friendly coffee cups, cards, bamboo socks and Fair-Trade ethical gifts. And, alongside this, a beautiful range of scented candles, essential oils and diffusers.

Q: When are you open and how does your delivery service work?

Our temporary opening times are 10am-2pm and then 3-4pm. Opening times are subject to change so please check our website or give us a ring to confirm.

With our online orders, you can choose to either pick up your delivery through our rear gates, or we’ll deliver locally. Our delivery covers Mistley, Bradfield, Gt Oakley, Lawford, Dedham, East Bergholt, Brantham, Bentley and Stutton.

Orders over £40 and for the over 70’s are free, otherwise there is a £3 delivery charge.

Find out more at www.thewholefoodstore.co.uk or contact the team on 01206 391200 or email wholefoodstore@hotmail.co.uk.