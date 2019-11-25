E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Nostalgia: Heath Primary pupils enjoy as day exploring the world of the Normans in 1990

PUBLISHED: 14:30 26 November 2019

Some of the students of Heath School getting hands on with the food prepping Picture: JOHN KERR

Some of the students of Heath School getting hands on with the food prepping Picture: JOHN KERR

Turning back the clock to dress up and experience life in a certain period of history is one of the fun activities at school.

Preparing food just as the Normans would Picture: JOHN KERRPreparing food just as the Normans would Picture: JOHN KERR

Whether it's Victorians, Tudors, Saxons or Vikings, it's a great way to learn - and it's always enjoyable getting out of the classroom and the timetable routine.

Back in 1990, pupils at Heath Primary School in Kesgrave were studying the life and times of the Normans, who conquered England when they won the Battle of Hastings in 1066, a date engraved on everyone's minds but a period not as glamorous as some others.

The youngsters were fully exploring the period, dressing up in Norman clothes and preparing and tasting food that would have been eaten at the time - facial expressions indicate it might have been a bit different to today.

The Heath School pupils learning how the Normans made their food Picture: JOHN KERRThe Heath School pupils learning how the Normans made their food Picture: JOHN KERR

Did you attend Heath Primary School - or did you take part in the Norman Day? To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk

