Today is your last chance to catch a glimpse of the super snow moon

The Supermoon in Barlham at 10pm last night. Picture: ALAN BALDRY

If you missed yesterday’s lunar phenomenon you may still be able to catch a glimpse of it today.

Sky-gazers have sent in their pictures of yesterday’s super snow moon spectacular.

It was the second full-moon of 2019 and the biggest and brightest form the moon is predicted to be in this year.

Bex Sheppard captured this picture using her telescope Picture: BEX SHEPPARD Bex Sheppard captured this picture using her telescope Picture: BEX SHEPPARD

The phenomenon made its first appearance on February 18 and is expected to be seen today. However, it won’t be as visible as it was yesterday.

Suffolk shot of the Supermoon Picture: CARLA WIGGINS Suffolk shot of the Supermoon Picture: CARLA WIGGINS

A supermoon occurs when the moon’s orbit is closest (perigee) to Earth at the same time it is full. This can make the moon appear up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter.

Jim Slight, from the Darsham Astronomical Society, said: “Supermoon is just a term for a full moon when it is at its closest to the earth.

Detailed shot by Stuart of the Supermoon over Suffolk Picture: STUART HAWES Detailed shot by Stuart of the Supermoon over Suffolk Picture: STUART HAWES

“I believe it is attributed to North American Indians who gave the various moons a name to reflect the time of year and season.

“For example in autumn you have the harvest moon, this one is being called the snow moon because traditionally there would be snow across the plains of North America.”

If you took a picture of the moon make sure you send it in Picture: ROBERT EDGE If you took a picture of the moon make sure you send it in Picture: ROBERT EDGE

The first full moon of 2019 rose in the early hours of January 21.

The Super snow moon in the distance Picture: CLAIRE HANNAN The Super snow moon in the distance Picture: CLAIRE HANNAN

After today we will not see a full moon again until March 21.

