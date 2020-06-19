Farmers’ markets reopening in Lavenham and Sudbury

Get your hands on some local fresh jams and chutneys from The Jam Shed next weekend Picture: Suffolk Market Events Archant

Next weekend will see the return of two popular Suffolk farmers’ markets.

Enjoy a taste of summer with a punnet of fresh strawberries from your local farmer's market Picture Suffolk Market Events Enjoy a taste of summer with a punnet of fresh strawberries from your local farmer's market Picture Suffolk Market Events

Residents of Sudbury and Lavenham can look forward to the return of the towns’ farmers’ markets next weekend as lockdown restrictions begin to ease.

On Friday 26 June, the Sudbury farmers’ market at St Peters on Market Hill will be trading between 9.30am and 2pm.

Customers can indulge in the usual seasonal variety of fruit and vegetables from Book Lynne Farm, while long-standing favourites Greenacres Farm will return with its traditional cuts of pork. Mena’s Indian Banquet will also be selling delicious authentic Indian curry dishes and spices.

Newcomers to the Sudbury farmers’ market include Sutton Hoo chicken, and Wigborough Meats who will be selling grass-fed beef and hogget.

Fresh bread from Tensheds Bakehouse will return to the Sudbury farmers' market next weekend Picture: Suffolk Market Events Fresh bread from Tensheds Bakehouse will return to the Sudbury farmers' market next weekend Picture: Suffolk Market Events

Fresh bread from Tensheds Bakehouse will be making a comeback, alongside Hopewell Bakery with its gluten-free bakes - and be sure to look out for sweet treats and tray bakes from Alex’s Artisan Bakery.

Providing the perfect accompaniment for breads and baked goods will be The Jam Shed, who will be selling its range of fresh jams and chutneys – and don’t miss out on local honey from Honey Bee.

Local crafts and gifts will also be available from Walkersmith and The White Candle Company.

On Sunday 28 June, Lavenham farmers’ market will take place between 10am and 1.30pm at Lavenham Village Hall.

Local favourites returning next weekend include Applewood Organics, Compleat and Good to Go.

Moroccan and Mediterranean delicacies will be on offer from Bonproduce, alongside cakes and tray bakes from Casey’s Cakes.

Marks & Conquest will be selling its thirst-quenching cider, and Phoenix Smokehouse will provide an array of smoked meats and fish. Craft stalls such as WildSoaps, and Elsie and Mim will also be trading.

Suffolk Market Events will ensure the safety and wellbeing of its traders and customers by putting social distancing rules in place. Hand sanitising facilities will also be available throughout.

Justine Paul of Suffolk Market Events said: “We’re delighted that we are able to restart our popular farmers’ markets in Sudbury and Lavenham. I know all our local traders are keen to get back to the markets, and we have already received lots of messages from our customers saying how happy they are to see us back. We can’t wait to see everyone again

“Our markets will be slightly reduced in size however to ensure all the safety guidelines are put in place, as well as social distancing.”

For further information, visit www.suffolkmarketevents.co.uk