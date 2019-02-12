Lexus Ipswich owner scoops prestigious award

Ewan Shepherd (Director of Lexus UK), Tim Brownsdon (Centre Principal Lexus Ipswich), Vernon Kay Archant

This local Lexus centre has been recognised for its commitment to delivering quality customer service

Steven Eagell Group, the automotive retailer which owns and operates four Lexus centres and 18 Toyota centres across the southeast of England, has been crowned Best Lexus Group, just two years after it started representing the brand.

The group picked up the prestigious prize at the Lexus ‘Centre of Excellence Awards’ (COE), which recognises centres that strive for continuous improvement, going above and beyond to deliver a great customer experience. At the award ceremony in London, the group also won Best Five Star Performance for Lexus Ipswich and Best Used Car Retailer for Lexus Milton Keynes.

Founder and managing director, Steven Eagell, said: “These awards are a fantastic achievement for the group, considering we only started representing the Lexus brand in late 2016.

“I’d like to thank staff across all our centres for their commitment to delivering amazing customer experiences, and to Lexus UK for the recognition.”

The Five Star Performance award is based on a regular audit of all Lexus UK centres’ performance in sales, aftersales, used cars and facilities, while the Best Used Car Retailer category recognises the performance across all areas of a centre’s used car department.

Lexus Ipswich centre principal, Tim Brownsdon, said: “I am extremely pleased to receive the Five Star Award on behalf of my team at Lexus Ipswich.

“This award recognises their hard work, exceptional customer service and passion for the Lexus Brand.”

Dan Routh, centre principal at Lexus Milton Keynes, added: “We are delighted to achieve the Best Used Car Retailer award - a result of our dedication to complete customer satisfaction.

“The team here at Lexus Milton Keynes is very proud of our own award, and the Best Lexus Group prize.”

This is the third time in recent years that the Steven Eagell Group has been awarded a Best Group Award. It also represents Toyota – the only other franchise it operates – and also won Best Group at the 2015 and 2017 Toyota BRiT (Best Retailer in Town) Awards.