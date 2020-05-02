Lockdown ‘fakeaways’ – how people in Suffolk have been getting their foodie fix

Picture: Freya Crossley

If you are missing your Friday night takeaway or are dreaming of eating at your favourite restaurant, try these lockdown ‘fakeaways’ to help fill the void.

Nicki Marwood from Beccles made her own fish and chips as she was missing her favourite takeaway. Picture: NICKI MARWOOD

Many people have been missing their favourite restaurants, such as Nando’s and Wagamama, as the country heads into its sixth week of lockdown and stays home to help protect the NHS.

Some brave cooks have been using their time at home to experiment in the kitchen, taking matters into their own hands and whipping up some of their favourite meals, or putting a spin on a well-known takeaway.

Here are some of the ‘fakeaways’ people have been creating here in Suffolk, complete with recipes and pictures for your inspiration.

Freya, who lives in Holbrook, created a chow mein from home too, in order to replicate her Chinese takeaway. Picture: FREYA CROSSLEY

Chicken chow mein - @toourtable

This quick and easy recipe was created by Freya Crossley, who lives in Holbrook, and runs the @toourtable Instagram page where she posts tons of healthy and yummy recipes.

Freya said: “This easy recipe is fantastic for using up leftover roast chicken from your Sunday roast or just as a quick midweek meal that eases your Chinese takeaway cravings.

“If you fancy taking it up a notch, try pairing the noodles (minus the chicken) with a duck breast for an impressive Asian style date night meal.”

Method

– Cook the noodles, drain and set aside.

– Mix the dark soy, light soy and vegetable stock cube (crumbled) or pot together and set aside.

– Chop the spring onions and set aside, keeping the white and green parts separate.

– Heat the oil in a large non-stick frying pan on a medium heat, add the minced garlic, fry for 1-2 minutes until the garlic turns slightly golden.

– Add the white half of the spring onions, stir fry for a further minute. Add the cooked shredded chicken turn up the heat to high.

– Add the cooked noodles, beansprouts and green half of the spring onions to the pan along with the sauce.

Combine the ingredients well in the pan and allow to cook for a further 3-4 minutes, allowing the noodles time on the heat to crisp up, giving that authentic Chinese takeaway flavour and appearance.

Curry fried chicken with chilli garlic mayo and chips – @toourtable

Freya Crossley @toourtable made this curry fried chicken from scratch. Picture: FREYA CROSSLEY

Freya said: “This is a super fun variation of your favourite fried chicken! I promise that the effort you put in will be rewarded with a perfectly seasoned, crispy fried chicken and a punchy dip that will leave you wanting more!”

Method

– Prepare the chicken by cutting into strips if you are using breast or in half if you are using thighs.

– Mix together the spices, salt & pepper and use half of this mixture to rub the chicken, coating well.

– Get two bowls ready, whisk the two eggs in one and place the remainder of the spices and the flour (combined) in the other. Then coat each piece of chicken in the egg and then in the flour/spice mixture and set aside in a bowl ready for frying.

– Fill a large heavy based pan with vegetable oil to at least 2 inches deep, heat to 350-375 degrees Fahrenheit. You can test the oil is ready if you do not have a thermometer by dropping in a little of the flour mixture into the oil, if it bubbles and floats to the surface the oil is ready.

– Fry the chicken in batches of 3-4 pieces at a time depending on the size of your pan. Fry for 10-12 minutes ensuring the meat is cooked to 165 Degrees F (73 Degrees C).

For the dip – Put 1 egg, minced garlic, chopped chilli, lemon juice and half of the olive oil (100ml) in a blender for 1-2mins. Add the egg yolk and 50ml olive oil, blending again for 1-2 mins.

– Add the last 50ml olive oil and blend finally for 1-2mins. The consistency should now be thick, taste and season with salt accordingly and serve with your favourite oven chips.

Enjoy the delicious ‘fakeaway’ you have created!

Josh Vartan, who is the manager of The Hangar, created his own spin on the 'BIG Milsoms burger' at Kesgrave Hall. Picture: JOSH VARTAN

The ‘BIG Milsoms burger’ – by Josh Vartan

Josh Vartan who works at Kesgrave Hall as the manager of The Hangar, has created his very own replica of ‘The BIG Milsoms burger’ at the popular restaurant.

Method

Add all ingredients for the sauce into a bowl, season to taste and mix until fully combined – then assemble the burger.

The sauce serves four people and any spare is great for chips.

Emily Scott, known as @whatiateforbreakfast on Instagram, created a homemade breakfast McMuffin to replicate the McDonald's breakfast favourite. Picture: @whatiateforbreakfast

‘McMuffin’ – @whatiateforbreakfast

Emily Scott, the breakfast blogger behind @whatiateforbreakfast on Instagram has created the perfect McDonald’s replica for anyone craving a breakfast muffin in lockdown.

She said: “No need for a takeaway when you can make your own breakfast muffin at home.”

She created a homemade sausage patty, paired it with a hash brown, a fried egg and put it all together in a toasted English muffin.

For the sausage patty, Emily said: “Simply squeeze the meat out of the casing of two sausages, shape into a patty and pan fry for 3-4 mins on each side or until cooked through.”

Have you got a ‘fakeaway’ recipe you want to share? Send us your photos and ideas here.