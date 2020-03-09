Inside 5 of Suffolk's most glamorous homes - which would you want to live in?

Broomheath is just one of multiple high-end projects designed by Wincer Kievenaar Picture: Matt Smith Architectural Photography Archant

The award-winning RIBA chartered Wincer Kievenaar team, based in Hadleigh, are expert in making Grand Designs dreams come true...here's a glimpse at just some of their impressive projects.

One of the curvaceous features of Broomheath Picture: Matt Smith Photography One of the curvaceous features of Broomheath Picture: Matt Smith Photography

Broomheath

Wow - if James Bond lived in Suffolk this would be right up his street. Design for this secluded dwelling had to take into account a sloping site, with the property almost moulding into its landscape. The striking home combines stark white render with natural weather boarding, with modular sections softened by cool curves inside and out. It wouldn't look out of place in the South of France - but has equally beautiful views over the Deben.

Monkey Lodge

Monkey Lodge is open plan with panoramic views of the River Orwell Picture: Matt Smith Photography Monkey Lodge is open plan with panoramic views of the River Orwell Picture: Matt Smith Photography

Wincer Kievenaar was honoured with an RICS East of England highly commended award for the transformaion of what was a dilapidated Grade II listed lodge and gateway. Using their expertise, it was restored, wih a contemporary open plan extension over two storeys. Panoramic views of the river Orwell are enhanced by the design.

Raydon Mill

The brief for this project was to explore the opportunities for the owners to add a ground floor extension, providing a new living room and study, reconfiguring the existing utility/laundry/store and adding a separate larder. Inside the mill, two first floor bedrooms were also reconfigured, adding a family bathroom and en-suite. The architects' eye for detail and expertise in heritage properties means the overall finish is sympathetic to the history and aesthetic of the mill, while enhancing its flexibility, space and light.

This extension in Raydon offers the perfect place to sit back and relax Picture: Matt Smith Photography This extension in Raydon offers the perfect place to sit back and relax Picture: Matt Smith Photography

Chapelfield Barn

Height and light are key to this split level barn conversion, which conceals a series of exciting internal volumes beneath the traditional weatherboarded exterior - complete with modern hardwood glazing. Clean surfaces and clever features have transformed the building into a warm and functional family home, with an enviable open plan living/dining/kitchen space.

Chapelfield Barn has exposed modern timber which gives a traditional feel Picture: Matt Smith Photography Chapelfield Barn has exposed modern timber which gives a traditional feel Picture: Matt Smith Photography

Brightlingsea Views

Talk about a room with a view. Yes, this one isn't in Suffolk, but is so striking it warrants a spot here. The contemporary three-story home was completed in the summer of 2016 with a clear brief to make the most of the outstanding outlook over the Colne Estuary. The house was arranged as three stepping gables, sequentially pivoting to align with the tapered geometry of the site, while adhering to the linear street scene at the front. A 'wall of glass' spanning the rear of the property frames the outlook, while flooding the space with natural light.

About Wincer Kievenaar

This three-storey home in Brightlingsea boasts beautiful views over the Colne Estuary Picture: Matt Smith Photography This three-storey home in Brightlingsea boasts beautiful views over the Colne Estuary Picture: Matt Smith Photography

The business, founded by Paul Kievenaar and Mark Wincer in 1980, has grown from a small partnership working with landowners and private individuals, to a limited company with a portfolio spanning East Anglia and beyond, encompassing commercial, housing, hotels, residential, retail, leisure, industrial, resedential care, community and education projects.

When the practice became limited in 2015 and Paul and Mark retired, and the running of the company was handed over to existing partners Philip Branton and Craig Western, who took over the helm as directors.

Philip says: "Our staff are our strength and as most of the projects we undertake are in East Anglia, we are able to draw on our strong local knowledge and affinity with the unique and understated character of the area.

"Due to our ability to quickly establish a good relationship where the client trusts our advice, we have won schemes where we have been up against stiff competition by demonstrating that we bring something of real value to the project."

The business has regularly been recognised in the industry, winning two RIBA Spirit of Ingenuity Architectural Awards, three Civic Trust Awards for work at Shotley Marina, Stutton House and Hintlesham Hall Hotel, an RIBA Suffolk Design Award and RICS East of England highly commended award for Monkey Lodge, Freston. Craig says: "Design is our playground and we are lucky that many of our clients are seeking something that is a one-off. This means that as well as being practical in what we are proposing, we can utilise our creativity to produce high-quality innovative design to achieve their brief and meet their aspirations."

"Uppermost in everything we do," adds Philip, "is building a strong client-architect relationship. Whether the project is a private dwelling or a business, we understand that we will be part of a client's life over a long period. At every stage we aim to consider the social, economic and environmental impacts of our projects so that what we design is efficient in its use of resources and provides solutions which will endure. A sustainable approach is key to our thinking."

