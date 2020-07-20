New restaurant could replace M&Co store in high street

Planning permission has been granted to change the North Street retail unit’s use from a shop to a restaurant or cafe. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS Archant

A new restaurant could replace the M&Co store in Sudbury town centre, it has been revealed.

Planning permission has been granted to change the North Street retail unit’s use from a shop to a restaurant or cafe, in a bid to increase interest in the premises.

The unit currently houses retail store M&Co but their lease has now expired and a ‘To Let’ sign has been put up outside the shop.

The two-storey property has been marketed since October last year, with little interest shown from retailers.

Agents acting on behalf of the client feel an eatery of some description would attract a more varied range of potential applicants to take on the premises.

Pete Gleave, associate director at Zerum Consulting Ltd, on behalf of client Taris Real Estate, said: “The applicant is only seeking a change of use to a restaurant to provide greater flexibility in finding a long-term occupier for the premises.”

The property is adjacent to New Look and close to popular chain stores WHSmith, Iceland, Poundland, Card Factory, Boots and Halifax.

Concerns over nearby retail outlets being affected by cooking odours and noise from kitchen equipment were raised and conditions attached in the approval state that these concerns must be met by way of kitchen ventilation and sound proofing.

Joanna Hart, senior environmental protection officer at Babergh District Council, said: “The environmental protection team have no objection in principle to the proposed development.

“However, cafes and restaurants can be associated with noise and odour and it will be essential to ensure these are adequately controlled, particularly as my understanding is that there are some residential units to the rear of the premises.”

Opening hours suggested to any prospective dining outlet would be 9.30am to 11pm Monday to Thursday, and 9.30am to midnight on a Friday and Saturday, as well as between noon and 10pm on Sundays.

A spokesman for Sudbury Town Council said members gave their support for the application but added: “However, if in the future a retailer wished to submit an application to change back to class A1 (retail) this would be welcomed.”

The M&Co store is currently still trading and a spokesman was unable to verify the future status of the branch.