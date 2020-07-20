E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

New restaurant could replace M&Co store in high street

PUBLISHED: 07:30 21 July 2020

Planning permission has been granted to change the North Street retail unit’s use from a shop to a restaurant or cafe. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Planning permission has been granted to change the North Street retail unit’s use from a shop to a restaurant or cafe. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Archant

A new restaurant could replace the M&Co store in Sudbury town centre, it has been revealed.

Planning permission has been granted to change the North Street retail unit’s use from a shop to a restaurant or cafe, in a bid to increase interest in the premises.

The unit currently houses retail store M&Co but their lease has now expired and a ‘To Let’ sign has been put up outside the shop.

The two-storey property has been marketed since October last year, with little interest shown from retailers.

Agents acting on behalf of the client feel an eatery of some description would attract a more varied range of potential applicants to take on the premises.

Pete Gleave, associate director at Zerum Consulting Ltd, on behalf of client Taris Real Estate, said: “The applicant is only seeking a change of use to a restaurant to provide greater flexibility in finding a long-term occupier for the premises.”

You may also want to watch:

The property is adjacent to New Look and close to popular chain stores WHSmith, Iceland, Poundland, Card Factory, Boots and Halifax.

Concerns over nearby retail outlets being affected by cooking odours and noise from kitchen equipment were raised and conditions attached in the approval state that these concerns must be met by way of kitchen ventilation and sound proofing.

Joanna Hart, senior environmental protection officer at Babergh District Council, said: “The environmental protection team have no objection in principle to the proposed development.

“However, cafes and restaurants can be associated with noise and odour and it will be essential to ensure these are adequately controlled, particularly as my understanding is that there are some residential units to the rear of the premises.”

Opening hours suggested to any prospective dining outlet would be 9.30am to 11pm Monday to Thursday, and 9.30am to midnight on a Friday and Saturday, as well as between noon and 10pm on Sundays.

A spokesman for Sudbury Town Council said members gave their support for the application but added: “However, if in the future a retailer wished to submit an application to change back to class A1 (retail) this would be welcomed.”

The M&Co store is currently still trading and a spokesman was unable to verify the future status of the branch.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Woman woke up to find would-be burglar in her bedroom

The attempted burglary happened in The Vineway in Harwich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Why is this magical village one of the most photographed on Instagram?

Lavenham was number 15 in a Top 20 chart polled for most popular places in Britain clocking up 44,540 hits on the social media site. Picture: NICK FOWLER/INSTAGRAM

Community pay respects after woman dies in Long Melford crash

Reverend Matthew Lawson, rector at Long Melford Holy Trinity Church, said his thoughts and prayers were with all those involved in the fatal collision. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Woman woke up to find would-be burglar in her bedroom

The attempted burglary happened in The Vineway in Harwich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Why is this magical village one of the most photographed on Instagram?

Lavenham was number 15 in a Top 20 chart polled for most popular places in Britain clocking up 44,540 hits on the social media site. Picture: NICK FOWLER/INSTAGRAM

Community pay respects after woman dies in Long Melford crash

Reverend Matthew Lawson, rector at Long Melford Holy Trinity Church, said his thoughts and prayers were with all those involved in the fatal collision. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Software developer helps his local to get back in business post-lockdown

The OpenInn app in action at The Bull in Bacton with from left, Peter Reeves, Duncan McRae and Rory McRae Picture: JANE BROMLEY

New restaurant could replace M&Co store in high street

Planning permission has been granted to change the North Street retail unit’s use from a shop to a restaurant or cafe. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Market stall firm denies selling mouldy scones

The case against McCarthy's Country Store will resume at Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich next year Picture: GREGG BROWN

Man accused of stalking in first jury trial at Ipswich Crown Court since March

Darren Summers appeared at Ipswich Crown Court in the first trial since March Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans submitted for former Bowers Motorcycles building

A planning application has been submitted for the former Bowers Motorcycles building in Risbygate Street, Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS