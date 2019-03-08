Thunderstorms

Local Volvo retailer M. R. King & Sons gears up for exciting showcase weekend

PUBLISHED: 15:16 08 May 2019

Guests willl have a chance to experience the brand-new Volvo range

Guests can expect an action-packed weekend at M. R. King & Sons' 'Volvo Evolved' event

Local Volvo retailer M. R. King & Sons is inviting the community to attend a weekend event to celebrate the transformation of Volvo's entire model range, spearheaded by its newest car - the dynamic S60 saloon.

The Halesworth-based branch of M. R. King & Sons is hosting a special 'Volvo Evolved' event on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 of May, from 9am to 4pm on  the 11th and from 10.30am to 3.30pm on the 12th. The two-day event will give guests the opportunity to take an up-close look at the stunning new Volvo models. There will be special offers across the whole model range and opportunities for test drives in M.R. King & Sons' Selekt Used cars over the weekend.

Visitors will gain an insight into Volvo's industry-leading innovations in connectivity, safety and electrification. The new S60 will be available for pre-booked test drives, as will the rest of the multi-award-winning range of Volvo models. From electrification to the future of mobility, the event will also explore Volvo's vision for the future of motoring.

Guests will have the chance to enjoy a 'Fika' moment - the Swedish tradition of a coffee and something to eat with friends and colleagues - complete with locally sourced cakes and pastries. Children will also be kept entertained with special activity work sheets and Volvo's new book, The Day the Ocean Went Away, designed to teach the next generation about the importance of ocean sustainability.

Julian King, general manager at M.R. King & Sons Halesworth, said: "We're delighted to showcase our exciting new product range in full at our Volvo Evolved event. Volvo has been transformed in recent years, and our new cars are some of the most technologically advanced and desirable on sale today, while retaining the core Volvo values of comfort, practicality and, of course, safety.

"We welcome everyone - especially those people who have not experienced what the Volvo of today is all about - to join us at our event to celebrate the completion of our model range with the launch of the new S60. We expect it to be a popular weekend, so encourage anyone in the local area to register for the event now."

For more information, and to book your place and test drive at the M.R. King & Sons Halesworth Volvo Evolved event, please visit www.volvoevolved.co.uk/MRKing&Sons, call 01986 874464, email sales@mrking.co.uk or visit M.R. King & Sons Halesworth, Quay Street, Halesworth.

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Emergency services remain at scene of double fatal bungalow fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a bungalow explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two dead after series of explosions destroy bungalow

Emergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

See what revamped theatre could look like in multi-million pound plans

A CGI image of how the new Regal Theatre in Stowmarket could look, as part of seven-figure sum plans to extend it. Picture: PURCELL

Ex-soldier required help standing when caught four times driving limit

Ipswich Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

'We have to improve drastically before we see that again' - Chambers retires iconic fist pump... for now

Luke Chambers is shelving his celebratory fist-pumps until a time Ipswich's form deserves them. Picture Pagepix
