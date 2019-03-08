Local Volvo retailer M. R. King & Sons gears up for exciting showcase weekend

Guests willl have a chance to experience the brand-new Volvo range Archant

Guests can expect an action-packed weekend at M. R. King & Sons' 'Volvo Evolved' event

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Local Volvo retailer M. R. King & Sons is inviting the community to attend a weekend event to celebrate the transformation of Volvo's entire model range, spearheaded by its newest car - the dynamic S60 saloon.

The Halesworth-based branch of M. R. King & Sons is hosting a special 'Volvo Evolved' event on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 of May, from 9am to 4pm on the 11th and from 10.30am to 3.30pm on the 12th. The two-day event will give guests the opportunity to take an up-close look at the stunning new Volvo models. There will be special offers across the whole model range and opportunities for test drives in M.R. King & Sons' Selekt Used cars over the weekend.

You may also want to watch:

Visitors will gain an insight into Volvo's industry-leading innovations in connectivity, safety and electrification. The new S60 will be available for pre-booked test drives, as will the rest of the multi-award-winning range of Volvo models. From electrification to the future of mobility, the event will also explore Volvo's vision for the future of motoring.

Guests will have the chance to enjoy a 'Fika' moment - the Swedish tradition of a coffee and something to eat with friends and colleagues - complete with locally sourced cakes and pastries. Children will also be kept entertained with special activity work sheets and Volvo's new book, The Day the Ocean Went Away, designed to teach the next generation about the importance of ocean sustainability.

Julian King, general manager at M.R. King & Sons Halesworth, said: "We're delighted to showcase our exciting new product range in full at our Volvo Evolved event. Volvo has been transformed in recent years, and our new cars are some of the most technologically advanced and desirable on sale today, while retaining the core Volvo values of comfort, practicality and, of course, safety.

"We welcome everyone - especially those people who have not experienced what the Volvo of today is all about - to join us at our event to celebrate the completion of our model range with the launch of the new S60. We expect it to be a popular weekend, so encourage anyone in the local area to register for the event now."

For more information, and to book your place and test drive at the M.R. King & Sons Halesworth Volvo Evolved event, please visit www.volvoevolved.co.uk/MRKing&Sons, call 01986 874464, email sales@mrking.co.uk or visit M.R. King & Sons Halesworth, Quay Street, Halesworth.