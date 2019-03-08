Heavy Showers

PUBLISHED: 10:24 06 July 2019

Alex Firman

Alex Firman's sausage pasta dish Picture: Alex Firman

Alex Firman's sausage pasta dish Picture: Alex Firman

Archant

In our new series, Alex Firman shares his favourite, easy family dinner recipes.

No matter where you're from, how you were educated, what gender you lean to, whether you're leave or remain, there are some simple things that link us all. Simple but vital things (actually far more important than our gender, wealth or political leanings) we all need to eat. Most of us who don't mind a bit of cooking will have our 'go-to dishes' the recipes we regularly cook, say, once a fortnight or more. We might have three or four dishes on rotation - usually something quick, hassle-free, tasty and fairly inexpensive. For most I'll bet there's a pasta dish, maybe a certain curry, fajitas or a risotto. Something that makes us feel warm inside, almost like an old friend, maybe even like family. In our house we have several. In this column I'll be suggesting some new dishes to try as well as showing some of our friends', family and hopefully our readers' very own comfort dishes. Please feel free to share with me and I'd be happy to show them here.

I'm kicking off with one of my simple favourites, pasta with sausage, chilli, lemon and bay. My wife doesn't eat meat, so I'd perhaps substitute the sausage with peas, spinach or broad beans for her.

Pasta with sausage, chilli, bay and lemon

(feeds 4)

Ingredients

500g quality pasta of your choice (I'd suggest penne, rigatoni or conchigli, but hey, whatever)

A good glug of olive oil

8 of your favourite sausages, taken out of their skins

3 cloves garlic

A good pinch of dried chilli flakes

4 bay leaves

Juice of 2 lemons

A good pinch of salt and pepper

About 3 dessert spoons of grated Pecorino or Parmesan

Method

Cook your pasta in the usual way.

Meanwhile gently heat your olive oil in a saucepan with your bay, garlic and chilli for about three minutes.

Add your sausagemeat, stir well and fry. Turn up the heat, fry for five minutes until the sausagemeat is cooked through.

Add the lemon juice and salt and pepper to taste.

Add your drained pasta and give a good toss.

Finish with the cheese, either through or on top.

