Get in free to these local attractions thanks to Suffolk Day

Let's celebrate Suffolk Day, 21st June 2019 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Mark Murphy lists some of the fantastic local events happening in honour of Suffolk Day June 21-23. Find out which local attractions are offering free entry to Suffolk residents here...

It was great to see this week the Government endorsing days like Suffolk Day and suggesting every county should have a special day.

They want counties to celebrate their history and to show some community pride.

I think they're a great idea. It's a chance for us to stop for a moment and appreciate where we live, especially living in Suffolk.

Yes it has its problems but overall it's a fabulous place to live, work and play.

Suffolk Day is now approaching its third year and it's looking like it's going to bigger than ever

It's proved so popular that this year it's over a whole weekend.

If you haven't got the date in your diary it's Friday June 21, Saturday 22 and Sunday 23

I'm thrilled that it's now getting so big; it all started when we were talking on my BBC Radio Suffolk Breakfast show about Yorkshire Day.

I simply said let's do a day for Suffolk and the rest as they say is history.

Together with the East Anglian Daily Times we've shone a light on our fantastic home.

From the Heritage coast to the Newmarket Gallops and from the Waveney Valley to Constable Country, we've got amazing variety.

At BBC Radio Suffolk we'll be broadcasting all over the county for the whole three days.

I'll be hosting my breakfast show from the seafront in Felixstowe.

As the sun comes up, we'll be hoisting the Suffolk flag outside the town hall and we'll be joined by mayors and chairs from across the county for the reading of the Suffolk Day proclamation.

My other colleagues will be dotted across the county highlighting what's best about the county.

It's so difficult to choose where to go as we're really spoilt for choice.

The Long Shop Museum in Leiston is offering free entry to the Museum on June 21 and holding a Community Market Place for community groups to come and have a stand.

On the Saturday night they're holding 'Proms at the Museum'.

The RSPB at Minsmere is giving free reserve entry to Suffolk residents on the Friday.

You'll also be able to join their guides as they show you some of Suffolk's special wildlife, from Avocets to Marsh Harriers, shingle flora to dragonflies, and much more.

These walks will be free, but donations are appreciated.

In Bury St Edmunds the tour guides are putting on three specialist tours over Suffolk Day Weekend, Sat 22 at 11am and 2pm and Sunday 23 at 2pm.

The tours will highlight the relationship between Bury St Edmunds and the rest of Suffolk, the role of Bury in the development of Suffolk.

Pubs are getting involved too and Isaac's on the quay in Ipswich is hosting live music on the Saturday and Sunday, a Suffolk Quiz on the Sunday night plus a special Suffolk-themed specials menu.

Gresham's in Ipswich is trying to break the world record for the number of people eating a cream tea at the same time.

Now that's my kind of record breaker! Check out their website to book.

Also that weekend sees the Great East swim, the Orwell challenge, Suffolk Pride, The First Light Festival in Lowestoft and the Ipswich Jazz Festival.

There's so much going on that I'm struggling to keep up with it all.

Why not get involved?

Have a coffee morning or get together with family, friends or neighbours for a BBQ.

Pop along to one of our great tourist attractions, head to the beach or take a stroll amongst the beautiful countryside.

So come let's be Suffolk and Proud and enjoy our fabulous surroundings.