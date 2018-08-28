Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Days Gone By: Freedom of the swinging sixties saw many youngsters form bands

PUBLISHED: 16:30 08 November 2018

Nick and the Nomads were formed in 1962 and were together for around two years. They had a large fan base in Suffolk. The line up was (from the right) Nick Wymer, Ben Foster, Roy Clover, Dave Cutting and Ron West.

Nick and the Nomads were formed in 1962 and were together for around two years. They had a large fan base in Suffolk. The line up was (from the right) Nick Wymer, Ben Foster, Roy Clover, Dave Cutting and Ron West.

Dave Kindred

In the 1960s those then in their teens and 20s were the first generation for decades not conscripted into military service for two years.

Lord Bernard's Baby Brown Bash Band at the Stowmarket Cavern. With Jock Davies on vocals, Robbie Robertson drums, Martin Bloomfield bass, Brian Rudd trumpet, Danny Pitcher saxophone, Bernard Western saxophone and Chris Outhwaite guitar.Lord Bernard's Baby Brown Bash Band at the Stowmarket Cavern. With Jock Davies on vocals, Robbie Robertson drums, Martin Bloomfield bass, Brian Rudd trumpet, Danny Pitcher saxophone, Bernard Western saxophone and Chris Outhwaite guitar.

In November 1960 the last men entered service and call-ups formally ended on December 31, 1960.

With the freedom to enjoy themselves, now the austere 1950s were over, many were inspired by the new sounds of British rock and pop bands forming all over the country.

Fleece on stage locally in 1968 with (from the left) Malcolm Studd drums, Pete Jordon saxophone, Ian Peppercorn bass, Tina “Twink” Connolly vocals and Tony Barber keyboard. Fleece on stage locally in 1968 with (from the left) Malcolm Studd drums, Pete Jordon saxophone, Ian Peppercorn bass, Tina “Twink” Connolly vocals and Tony Barber keyboard.

Recently Days Gone By featured St Matthew’s Baths Hall, Ipswich, where many famous bands played, and reader Graham Day of Stowmarket has recalled going to local band gigs. Today I feature some of those line ups from the 1960s in photos, mostly submitted by band members.

Graham Day said: “When I saw Led Zeppelin in Ipswich for the princely sum of £1. Growing up in Ipswich as a teenager in the 1960s, I first became aware of the use of St Matthew’s Baths as a venue for entertainment when I saw a poster in the town centre advertising “Bluesville”. The star attraction that Monday evening was the Steam Packet, a band with singers Long John Baldry, Julie Driscoll, and Rod “The Mod” Stewart, backed by the Brian Auger Trinity. Monday nights during the winter were Bluesville Club nights, run by Nanda and Ron Lesley.

A popular venue was the Forum at Felixstowe. Dizzy Heights were there in 1966 with Shane Twomey, Jack Levene, David Manning, Paul Quimby and Paul Gill. A popular venue was the Forum at Felixstowe. Dizzy Heights were there in 1966 with Shane Twomey, Jack Levene, David Manning, Paul Quimby and Paul Gill.

“In summer months, when the pool at St Matthew’s Baths was open, the club moved to the Manor Ballroom. Acts seen on those Monday evenings included Lindisfarne, The Move, featuring the excellent vocals of Carl Wayne and guitar playing of Roy Wood, the excellent Spencer Davis group with Steve Winwood on vocals and keyboards. In November 1971 the mighty Led Zeppelin came to town. One of my neighbours, who I grew up in the Stoke area of Ipswich with, was Eric Fleet. He had an encyclopaedic knowledge of bands. He worked at “Bluesville” spinning the discs before the live acts appeared on stage. Why did Zeppelin come to Ipswich? Eric said that it was by way of a thank you to Nanda and Ron who had given them some of their very early gigs.

“I walked to the Bath’s Hall box office one lunchtime from my workplace at County Hall and purchased two tickets for £1 each. My workmates were consumed with jealousy and sent me to Coventry for several weeks. The set kicked off apace with Immigrant Song, and other highlights for me included Rock and Roll, Dazed and Confused and Whole Lotta Love. This was also the first outing of the wonderful Stairway to Heaven. During the concert the floor was shaking as if it was trying to remind us that there was a swimming bath underneath.

One of the best known local singers and musicians is Jock Davies, who has been in many line ups over the past 50 years. This picture was taken at the Margaret Catchpole pub in Cliff Lane, IpswichOne of the best known local singers and musicians is Jock Davies, who has been in many line ups over the past 50 years. This picture was taken at the Margaret Catchpole pub in Cliff Lane, Ipswich

“In the ensuing years I have taught French students English during their vacations. One session I ran was on musical likes and many of the students said rock music and in particular Led Zeppelin. They had looks of incredulity when I told them I had seen the band and it only cost £1.

In my youth I would travel around the different dances with great local band bands, held in church halls, schools and other venues. One of my favourite bands was St Willy Cool School.”

The Sulivan James Band formed in 1965. The band featured Dick Mowles, Mick Noller, Neville Mowles, Dick Mayhew, Dick Main, Ron West and Mike Finbow Picture: IAN MCGRATHThe Sulivan James Band formed in 1965. The band featured Dick Mowles, Mick Noller, Neville Mowles, Dick Mayhew, Dick Main, Ron West and Mike Finbow Picture: IAN MCGRATH

Were you in a band locally or have memories of those times? Send your memories, with a photo if possible, to David Kindred, Days Gone By, Ipswich Star/EADT, Portman House, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, IP1 1RS or e-mail info@kindred-spirit.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Stars of Suffolk shine at glittering awards ceremony

Yesterday, 22:36 Adam Howlett
The winners of the special achievement award appeared on stage with Annabel Brightwell at the Stars of Suffolk Awards 2018. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Staff of a pre-school who saved the life of a three-year-old girl who suffered a cardiac arrest were among the community heroes celebrated as Stars of Suffolk tonight.

Revealed – the Suffolk academy trusts paying salaries over £150,000

Yesterday, 17:07 Amy Gibbons
Felixstowe Academy Picture: PETER A COOK/FELIXSTOWE ACADEMY

Academy leaders have come under fire as new figures reveal seven trusts with schools in Suffolk pay salaries in excess of £150,000.

Every one is a star - meet the winners of Stars of Suffolk 2018

Yesterday, 20:39 Suzanne Day
The winners of the special achievement award winners appeared on satge with Annabel Brightwell at the Stars of Suffolk Awards 2018. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

From life saving emergency crews to volunteers running a nightclub for those with learning disabilities, our community heroes gathered for The Stars of Suffolk awards ceremony 2018 at Trinity Park.

Showers to scatter Suffolk skies as weekend approaches

Yesterday, 20:14 Will Jefford
Unsettled weather will continue in Suffolk as the weekend approaches. Picture: ALISON CONNORS

Unsettled weather is set to continue into the weekend, with showers potentially disrupting Remembrance Day services.

Child in serious condition after hit-and-run in Essex

Yesterday, 19:25 Will Jefford
Suffolk police are in Stratford Road, Ipswich, after a road traffic collision. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An 11-year-old boy has been left with serious injuries after a hit-and-run collision in Colchester.

New Look has closed two stores in our region in the last four months

Yesterday, 17:42 Jessica Hill
New look store Ipswich

Find out where New Look has closed down stores and what its plans are for those remaining

Watchdog makes statement ahead of mental health trust CQC report

Yesterday, 17:30 Dominic Moffitt
Healthwatch Suffolk chief executive, Andy Yacoub has issued a joint statement about the forthcoming CQC report Picture: HEALTHWATCH SUFFOLK

A Suffolk health watchdog has claimed that poor access to mental health services “has not significantly improved” since the region’s mental health trust was first placed in special measures.

Most read

Revealed – the Suffolk academy trusts paying salaries over £150,000

Felixstowe Academy Picture: PETER A COOK/FELIXSTOWE ACADEMY

Corrie McKeague’s mum says he may have left area last seen on foot

Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart returns to Bury St Edmunds on the two-year anniversary of her son's disappearance Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Stars of Suffolk shine at glittering awards ceremony

The winners of the special achievement award appeared on stage with Annabel Brightwell at the Stars of Suffolk Awards 2018. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Video ‘He’s a huge talent’ – Lambert says Lankester could start the odd game

Jack Lankester's first three games for Ipswich Town are set to come under three different managers. Photo: Steve Waller

Lambert hopeful of Harrison return while Nolan remains sidelined... as boss insists Ward’s time will come

Jon Nolan has a dead leg. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The winners and the losers in the Suffolk property market game

Felixstowe house prices.

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24