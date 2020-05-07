Days Gone By - When fancy dress pram races were an annual fixture
PUBLISHED: 14:30 11 May 2020
Did you ever take part in a pram race? This type of event has proved hugely popular across Suffolk over the years.
Intrepid fundraisers enjoyed finding their inner child and taking part in fun races, using custom and homemade vehicles.
Some events featured in our photo gallery from the 1970s and 80s were annual fixtures, like Southwold pram race, where competitors risked being bombarded with filled balloons and pounded with flour bombs.
Charity bed pushes were also popular. Cheryl Heward contacted us after we published a photo of a rain-soaked event from 1980 in aid of Hospital Radio Ipswich, to say: “Good memories of the charity bed push. I was the one sitting on the bed, in a puddle with my PJs on! We did have a great time though, and lots of support. A gentleman even bought me a whisky when we finished. Happy days.”
Do these photos bring back memories? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order copies of photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.