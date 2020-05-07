Gallery

Days Gone By - When fancy dress pram races were an annual fixture

Chelmondiston Pram Race in August 1980 Picture: ARCHANT

Did you ever take part in a pram race? This type of event has proved hugely popular across Suffolk over the years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Were you among the competitors who took part in a pram race at Stutton in July 1980? Picture: ARCHANT Were you among the competitors who took part in a pram race at Stutton in July 1980? Picture: ARCHANT

Intrepid fundraisers enjoyed finding their inner child and taking part in fun races, using custom and homemade vehicles.

The start of the Olde Tyme pram race from the Eight Bells public house, Bures, to the Thatchers Arms, at Mount Bures in 1972 Picture: ARCHANT The start of the Olde Tyme pram race from the Eight Bells public house, Bures, to the Thatchers Arms, at Mount Bures in 1972 Picture: ARCHANT

Some events featured in our photo gallery from the 1970s and 80s were annual fixtures, like Southwold pram race, where competitors risked being bombarded with filled balloons and pounded with flour bombs.

Springtime fancy dress fun at the Southwold pram race in 1984 Picture: ARCHANT Springtime fancy dress fun at the Southwold pram race in 1984 Picture: ARCHANT

Charity bed pushes were also popular. Cheryl Heward contacted us after we published a photo of a rain-soaked event from 1980 in aid of Hospital Radio Ipswich, to say: “Good memories of the charity bed push. I was the one sitting on the bed, in a puddle with my PJs on! We did have a great time though, and lots of support. A gentleman even bought me a whisky when we finished. Happy days.”

Four wheel fun in Woodbridge as competitors take part in a pram race round town in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT Four wheel fun in Woodbridge as competitors take part in a pram race round town in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT

Do these photos bring back memories? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order copies of photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449

Spring sunshine saw a good entry for a pram race at Bury St Edmunds in April 1971. Picture: ARCHANT Spring sunshine saw a good entry for a pram race at Bury St Edmunds in April 1971. Picture: ARCHANT

A pram race at Claydon in June 1986 Picture: ARCHANT A pram race at Claydon in June 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

All the fun of the Wissett Pram Race in May 1973 Picture: ARCHANT All the fun of the Wissett Pram Race in May 1973 Picture: ARCHANT

After being bombasted with filled balloons and pounded with flour bombs the annual Southwold pram race begins. Picture: KEITH MINDHAM After being bombasted with filled balloons and pounded with flour bombs the annual Southwold pram race begins. Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

Hospital Radio Ipswich raising money for charity with a sponsored bed push in 1980. This photo brought back memories for reader Cheryl Heward Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL Hospital Radio Ipswich raising money for charity with a sponsored bed push in 1980. This photo brought back memories for reader Cheryl Heward Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

You may also want to watch: