Sustainable ‘micro-department’ store opens in Suffolk village
PUBLISHED: 07:25 29 October 2020
Charlotte Bond
A refill shop opened this week in a historic Suffolk location providing low-waste packaging and sustainable products.
Home Kitchen Lavenham, a new refillery and micro-department store, opened this week providing a range of products including responsible organic food pantry essentials including rice, pasta, tea and coffee as well as cleaning products, sanitary refillables and toiletries.
The shop will also house a natural remedy pharmacy, a homeware section and a garden and pets corner as well as selling books and frozen food.
Owner Charlotte Springett graduated with a B.Sc. Food, Nutrition and Consumer Protection from The Bath Spa School of Science and the Environment in 2008 and has travelled to manufacturers all over the world with companies including The Kerry Group, Unilever and M&S to source the best possible products to sell.
Her husband Tom, a trained chef for 12 years, also has a vested interest in the company providing expert advice on food ingredients and kitchen homeware and utensils.
Home Kitchen Lavenham is the first shop the couple have opened, ensuring customers can stock up on exactly what’s needed for any jar or recipe without having to worry about packaging disposal.
They also offer online services with home delivery by electric cars nicknamed ‘salt and pepper’ between Lavenham and Mersea Island on the first and third Thursday of every month.
Mrs Springett said: “We are excited to be launching our little shop in beautiful Lavenham.
“Tom and I were nervous to take the leap at such an ever-changing time, but when we came across No.74 Water Street, we just fell in love with it.
“We all wish for a pleasant and more sustainable environment to enjoy living in and to see our children grow up in but it can be quite overwhelming to put into practice in our own homes.
“Our beliefs are entwined in our ‘back to our roots’ approach; that buying just enough, when you need it, means fresher produce, less waste, more variety and a streamlined home.
“Our goal isn’t for a handful of people doing ‘zero-waste’ perfectly. We need lots of people doing it imperfectly to make a real difference.
“We’re confident that the new shop will offer a unique lifestyle destination for conscious consumers living in Lavenham and the surrounding areas, and we can’t wait to meet everyone.”
