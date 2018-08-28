Popular plug-in Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV hones hybrid highlights
PUBLISHED: 12:27 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:27 26 November 2018
Mitsubishi
Mitsubishi’s Outlander PHEV is the UK’s best-selling plug-in hybrid – Ryan Hirons drives the new, improved version of the popular, electrified SUV.
Think PHEV and you’re likely to think of the Mitsubishi Outlander. After all, the Japanese company’s SUV has long been the best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle in the UK, accounting for one in six sales.
Mitsubishi isn’t resting on its laurels and has refreshed the Outlander PHEV. At first glance, you may be hard-pressed to notice any changes but the revisions are quite substantial.
A new 2.4-litre engine offers more power and better efficiency than its 2.0-litre predecessor, while a revised hybrid system has Mitsubishi claiming more range and improved battery performance too.
Inside, there are more supportive seats, a new instrument cluster, ‘more convenient’ USB ports and the addition of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Looks and image
A new front grille and bumpers feature along with updated fog lamp bezels, while a rear spoiler brings a fresh edge at the back. There’s also new 18in alloy wheels.
It’s pretty inoffensive to look at – imore about function than form, which is no bad thing, but those looking for sheer style may not find it here.
Under the bonnet
The revised 2.4-litre petrol engine produces 135PS and 211Nm of torque, the battery-powered electric motor a further 95PS and 195Nm. Both are linked to a CVT transmission.
The system feels more refined and fruitful than before. Perhaps most impressive is the electric vehicle (EV) range – a claimed 28 miles (35 in city driving) realistically enough for a daily commute.
How it drives
Ride comfort feels marginally better and the suspension more supple, while improved sound-deadening creates an overall more refined experience and makes it more pleasant for long-distance cruising.
It feels pretty big on the road, although good visibility and the addition of a reversing camera help in tight spots.
Space and comfort
The cabin may have been tweaked but plastics are a common feature, along with aluminium-effect trim.
The new seats are an improvement on those of the old car, but they’re quite firm.
The new instrument cluster is certainly an improvement, offering better clarity and a good amount of detail on the workings of the PHEV’s hybrid system.
Interior space is the same and there’s a 463-litre boot – respectable given it’s carrying a load of batteries.
Final say
The Outlander PHEV is now more comfortable, efficient, well equipped and better to drive so it should continue to sell well and makes even more sense if you have a reasonable commute but need SUV practicality.
SPEC AND TECH
Price: £36,755 to £45,600 on the road
Powertrain: 2,360cc, 135PS four-cylinder petrol engine with 95PS electric motor
Performance: 0-62mph 10.5 seconds; top speed 106mph
MPG: 139 combined
CO2 emissions: 46g/km