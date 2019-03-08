See these amazing photos of nature at its best in Suffolk

Sunshine and Showers

PUBLISHED: 15:49 16 June 2019

Great spotted Woodpecker Picture: PAMELA BIDWELL

Great spotted Woodpecker Picture: PAMELA BIDWELL

Pamela Bidwell

This week we challenged our iWitness members to capturing their best nature pictures, and they didn't disappoint.

A small vole amongst the flowers Picture: JULIE KEMPA small vole amongst the flowers Picture: JULIE KEMP

Jane Deville shared with us a shot of an intricate spider's web, hanging in the trees.

Alan Baldry captured a brilliant close up of a hedehog hiding in the bushes.

Pamela Bidwell photographed a Great Spotted Woodpecker perched in the garden.

The winner this week is Mick Webb with his stunning close up of a dragonfly.

As it is Suffolk Day on Friday, June 21, next week's iWitness challenge will be to capture what you think is the true essence of Suffolk.

So go and explore this wonderful county of ours.

Submit all your pictures to the iWitness website.

Grey Lag Geese in flight Picture: ROBERT MCKENNAGrey Lag Geese in flight Picture: ROBERT MCKENNA

■ Are you a member of Suffolk iWitness yet? See here to join and your photos could be featured on our websites in future weeks, or in one of our newspapers.

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Millwall leading the race to sign Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski still has two years to run on his Ipswich Town deal. Photo: Steve Waller

