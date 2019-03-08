See these amazing photos of nature at its best in Suffolk
PUBLISHED: 15:49 16 June 2019
Pamela Bidwell
This week we challenged our iWitness members to capturing their best nature pictures, and they didn't disappoint.
Jane Deville shared with us a shot of an intricate spider's web, hanging in the trees.
Alan Baldry captured a brilliant close up of a hedehog hiding in the bushes.
Pamela Bidwell photographed a Great Spotted Woodpecker perched in the garden.
The winner this week is Mick Webb with his stunning close up of a dragonfly.
As it is Suffolk Day on Friday, June 21, next week's iWitness challenge will be to capture what you think is the true essence of Suffolk.
So go and explore this wonderful county of ours.
