Gallery

See these amazing photos of nature at its best in Suffolk

Great spotted Woodpecker Picture: PAMELA BIDWELL Pamela Bidwell

This week we challenged our iWitness members to capturing their best nature pictures, and they didn't disappoint.

A small vole amongst the flowers Picture: JULIE KEMP A small vole amongst the flowers Picture: JULIE KEMP

Jane Deville shared with us a shot of an intricate spider's web, hanging in the trees.

Alan Baldry captured a brilliant close up of a hedehog hiding in the bushes.

Pamela Bidwell photographed a Great Spotted Woodpecker perched in the garden.

The winner this week is Mick Webb with his stunning close up of a dragonfly.

As it is Suffolk Day on Friday, June 21, next week's iWitness challenge will be to capture what you think is the true essence of Suffolk.

So go and explore this wonderful county of ours.

Submit all your pictures to the iWitness website.

Grey Lag Geese in flight Picture: ROBERT MCKENNA Grey Lag Geese in flight Picture: ROBERT MCKENNA

