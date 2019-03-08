E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Beers from new brewery give Beccles beer festival a local flavour

PUBLISHED: 11:54 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 12 November 2019

Cheers emjoying the Beccles Beer Festival. Picture: Nick Butcher

Cheers emjoying the Beccles Beer Festival. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

The eighth Autumn Beccles Beer Festival opens its doors this weekend for a celebration of all things local. Here's what beer connoisseurs can expect

The Beccles Beer Festival returns for its eighth year between November 15-17. Picture: Nick ButcherThe Beccles Beer Festival returns for its eighth year between November 15-17. Picture: Nick Butcher

The eighth Autumn Beccles Beer Festival will be celebrating the glories of a 'local brew' when it opens its doors this weekend. Among the dazzling selection of real ales and craft beers, there will be three new ales from the Beccles Brew Company which is the first first commercial brewery in Beccles for more than 150 years.

This years beer festival will be the first opportunity for many to taste these new additions to the brewing menu as they only started being produced this summer.

Festival organiser and district councillor Graham Elliott said that having the local brewery represented in the festival helped give the event a sense of identity and helped promote the town.

"We felt we had to welcome the new brewery by featuring all three of their beers - Nelson's Tree, Hodgkins Hop and Leman Drop."

Mine's a pint! The Beccles Beer Festival at the Public Hall in Beccles. Picture: James BassMine's a pint! The Beccles Beer Festival at the Public Hall in Beccles. Picture: James Bass

You may also want to watch:

The festival will feature 30 real ales from across Suffolk and Norfolk, as well as craft lager and cider, as well as an auction of 18 bottles of vintage beer from the 1970s. Bidding on the bottles will close at 4pm on Sunday.

"We've got beer from big brewers, little brewers and a garage in Beccles. Which one will you be drinking?"

The brewers with beers on offer include: Ampersand Brew Co; Beccles Brew Company; Earl Soham Brewery; Bull of the Woods Brewing Co; Golden Triangle Brewery; Grain Brewery; Nethergate Brewery; Boudicca Brewing Co; Shortts Farm Brewery; Green Jack Brewery; Tindall Ales Brewery; Lacons Brewery; Peeps Brewery; Adnams; Mauldons Brewery; St. Peter's Brewery; Woodforde's Brewery; Opa Hay's Brewery; Star Wing Brewery; The Fat Cat Brewing Company; Cliff Quay Brewery; The Green Dragon; Burnards Cider and Harleston Cider Company.

"The festival will be officially opened by the mayor at 4pm on November 15 before she changes to more suitable attire to serve the early customers," said Mr Elliott.

There will be live music on Friday and Saturday night with Murphy's Lore opening the festival playing a spirited, high energy mix folk, country, rock, blues amd ska while on Saturday evening it will be the turn of Owl and Wolves, a Beccles-based four piece band, playing old school blues and jazz along with a touch of bluegrass and swing.

Proceeds from the festival will go towards the Beccles Lido refurbishment.

The Autumn Beccles Beer Festival will be held at Beccles Public Hall and runs from 4-11pm on Friday, November 15, from noon until 11pm on Saturday November 16, and from noon to 6pm on Sunday November 17.

Topic Tags:

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Dramatic picture shows smashed up Mini after A14 crash

A mini crashed into some trees on the A14 this morning. Picture: NSRAPT

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Dramatic picture shows smashed up Mini after A14 crash

A mini crashed into some trees on the A14 this morning. Picture: NSRAPT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Town’s opposition: the U’s route to Wembley 22 years ago

Tom Eastman, celebrating with fans on the pitch after Colchester United's victory over Tottenham in the Carabao Cup. Eastman should feature against his old club Ipswich Town Picture: STEVE WALLER

Beers from new brewery give Beccles beer festival a local flavour

Cheers emjoying the Beccles Beer Festival. Picture: Nick Butcher

Self storage firms see rise in demand as homeowners choose to upgrade properties over moving house

HomeStore�s Ipswich branch said it has see a rise in homeowners using self storage during house refurbishment. From left, branch manager John Taylor and assistant branch manager Sarah Bliss Picture: KEITH MINDHAM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists