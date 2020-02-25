E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Try world's most luxurious cut of meat at new Woodbridge restaurant

PUBLISHED: 19:30 26 February 2020

Blue Salt Wood Fired Grill in Woodbridge Picture: Blue Salt Wood Fired Grill

Blue Salt Wood Fired Grill in Woodbridge Picture: Blue Salt Wood Fired Grill

Blue Salt Wood Fired Grill

Wood fired grill serving Wagyu beef opens in Suffolk market town.

The Jacob's Ladder dish Picture: Blue Salt Wood Fired GrillThe Jacob's Ladder dish Picture: Blue Salt Wood Fired Grill

A new restaurant serving Wagyu beef has opened in Woodbridge town centre.

Blue Salt Wood Fired Grill opened in the former Natwest building on Cumberland Street earlier this month.

Director Feyzan Akbulut initially opened the restaurant for evening meals, but since Monday, February 17, Blue Salt has been open for breakfast and lunch too.

"It has been excellent, extremely good," he said last week, in response to how business has been going so far. "Last week was a great week for us."

Blue Salt Wood Fired Grill in Woodbridge Picture: Blue Salt Wood Fired GrillBlue Salt Wood Fired Grill in Woodbridge Picture: Blue Salt Wood Fired Grill

The restaurant, which seats 45, and can also accommodate customers for drinks at the bar, was fully booked on Friday and Saturday night.

"We had to turn a lot of people away," he explained. "We felt really bad, but we didn't want to put too many tables in, so people feel comfortable and not crowded."

Two of the most popular dishes so far have been the Japanese Satsuma Wagyu and Jacob's Ladder.

Wood fired octopus Picture: Blue Salt Wood Fired GrillWood fired octopus Picture: Blue Salt Wood Fired Grill

The Wagyu beef, famous for its marbled appearance, costs £30 for 100g at Blue Salt - it can cost more than three times that price in London restaurants. It is recommended you order the Wagyu rare.

Jacob's Ladder, meanwhile, is a slow cooked dish of beef short ribs, with meat falling off the bone.

The restaurant also offers wood fired grilled steaks, seafood dishes including wood fired lobster tail and vegetarian options such as crushed oven cooked aubergine with chickpeas in lime and cumin sauce with crusty bread.

One ingredient common to all of the dishes is the rare Persian blue salt which gives the restaurant its name.

Blue Salt Wood Fired Grill is open between 9am and 3pm for breakfast then lunch and from 6pm to 11pm for dinner.

