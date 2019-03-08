First look at Woodbridge's brand new spa

Based at New Street Market in Woodbridge, R&R offers a range of indulgent face and body treatments, helping guests to look and feel their very best

New Street Market has been making quite the splash since opening its doors just three short months ago. Housed in a magnificent, historic building - which previously served as stables in the late 1800s - Woodbridge's New Street Market is a collective of local creative talents, bringing together fashion, food, flowers and homewares all under one roof.

The space has quickly become a go-to destination for shoppers coming from far and wide, delighting visitors with its unique blend of locally sourced and handcrafted products - along with its delicious array of food, of course. And now, the venue has expanded its offerings even further, introducing a brand new spa for a little rest, relaxation and pampering.

Tucked away in the corner of the property, R&R spa is a haven of peace and tranquillity. Stepping through its doors, the first thing you will notice is just how deceptively spacious the spa is. The reception room is bathed in light, with exposed wooden floorboards, plush sofas and a variety of plant life creating a sense of rustic country charm. The shelves proudly display an array of Caudalie products, which, as spa owner Sarah Gregory explains, are renowned for their all-natural, environmentally-friendly ingredients.

"We are lucky enough to be the only spa in the area to be using Caudalie products," says Sarah. "It's a real exclusive, and we are so thrilled to be able to offer these indulgent treatments with these very luxurious, vegan-friendly products."

The Caudalie vision is very much in keeping with that of R&R spa, making the French brand a perfect fit for Sarah and her team. The company focuses on the most natural formulas possible, while also choosing active ingredients to ensure that their products are effective and luxurious. Its products are packed with plant and fruit extracts, vegetable oils, waxes and butters and floral and botanical waters, creating the ultimate indulgent experience for your face and body. The brand is also well known for its eco credentials, with packaging made from recycled paper and 1% of its turnover going towards NGOs that support reforestation.

R&R spa offers a range of pampering treatments, from hydrating and anti-aging facials, to tension-relieving full body massages. Its two double treatment rooms are set upstairs, away from the hustle and bustle of the street below, allowing guests to fully unwind and let their worries drift away.

Facials can be designed to suit any skin type, and massages can be specifically tailored to your requirements, with your therapist adjusting the massage pressure and focusing on areas of concern as per your request. Body treatments include a crushed Cabernet scrub, using a blend of grape seeds, honey, brown sugar and six essential oils, along with an invigorating body wrap which helps to smooth cellulite and refine the body.

If you're after a quick treat, or would like to add a little something extra to your treatment, the team also offers a range of 15-minute massages, focusing on areas that might need a bit more TLC.

Alongside its range of relaxing massages, facials and body treatments, R&R also provides a number of beauty treatments to have you looking and feeling your very best. Think classic manicures and pedicures, tanning, waxing, threading and lash and brow tinting, as well as make-up packages. Whether you're after a special look for some birthday celebrations, or are thinking of organising a pampering session for your Hen party, Sarah is more than happy to arrange a bespoke package to suit your needs.

"R&R really complements the space here at New Street Market," says Sarah. "It has a very natural, calm and stripped back atmosphere that reflects the mood of the space. After their treatment, people can enjoy some lovely food in the cafe, or do a bit of shopping. They can make real day of it when they visit us here."

You can find R&R at New Street Market, 70 New Street, Woodbridge, IP12 1DX. New Street Market is open from 8.30am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday.