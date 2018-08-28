Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Felixstowe vegans - did you know there’s a new plant-based cafe in the town?

PUBLISHED: 17:01 14 November 2018

Owners of the Greenhouse Cafe are mother and daughter, Kate and Alice White. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Owners of the Greenhouse Cafe are mother and daughter, Kate and Alice White. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

Vegan eatery the Greenhouse Cafe has opened in Felixstowe on Orwell Road.

Diners following a completely plant-based diet now have even more choice in Suffolk, with a brand new café having opened in Felixstowe.

Known predominately for beachside fish and chips and ice cream, the seaside town is undergoing a period of change for the better and Kate White, owner of Greenhouse Café on Orwell Road, thought the time was right to inject Felixstowe with a little bit of vegan love.

Kate, who lives in the town with her husband, said: “Last winter I walked past the shop loads of times. I’d had a rough personal life for a little while and kept looking at it thinking ‘what if’?

“The seed was planted and I decided to come and have a look around. My husband came on board and we decided we had to buy it. When we had the offer accepted my daughter who’s a vegan and lived in London asked if she could set up the foodie side of it. We felt there was a need for something a little bit different here.”

It has been opened for just over a week now. Picture: RACHEL EDGEIt has been opened for just over a week now. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

During the summer and early autumn months the family (including daughters Alice and Evie) have been working tirelessly together to bring the Greenhouse Café to life, with Kate adamant it be called plant-based and not vegan which she says is “quite an emotive word”.

Everything in the café is suitable for those living a vegan lifestyle, although dairy milk is offered to those who want it. “I want to encourage people to come in who are not vegan to see how delicious the food can be,” Kate adds. “We want people to have a mindset change and this is a gentler way of doing that. I’m vegetarian and I do try very hard to be vegan as much as possible but I must confess I do still eat cheese. I’m exactly the kind of person I’m trying to attract here. We want to encourage flexitarianism so we’ve got things like our nossage roll, which is very similar to a sausage roll, in fact, you’d be hard pushed to tell the difference. It’s little things like that which will help steer people away from meat and to try something new.”

Open from 9am, the contemporary and very green interior is a cool addition to the town, beginning in the mornings with everything from the signature Greenhouse guacamole and homemade salsa on toasted bread, to a breakfast stack of nossage patty, grilled mushrooms and tomatoes in an English muffin. Then there’s the homemade granola, scones, cakes and “amazing blackcurrant croissants” – all of it homemade.

“From 12noon we’re doing a special dish of the day. When we launched it was a fungi pie which was supposed to be a vegan alternative to a fish pie with mushrooms and the sauce and capers and mash on top. That will change daily, and we’ll always have soups, and ‘fill em ups’ which are fresh bread filled with things like ‘chuna mayo’ or roasted vegetables and hummus.”

The plant based cafe serves breakfasts, hot lunches and bakery items. Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe plant based cafe serves breakfasts, hot lunches and bakery items. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Cakes change daily, with gluten-free options baked locally. And the drinks menu is very much focussed on being ethical and local too, sourcing Marimba for hot chocolate, Kandula tea from Cambridge, ChariT, which supports social projects, and Wonky Fruit Juice. Only glass bottles are sold. The takeaway cups are china and can be returned and reused. And plastic cups have a 5p levvy attached to them, with proceeds going to Plastic-Free Felixstowe.

“We’re a tiny café, but we’re trying to do our bit,” Kate smiles.

Greenhouse Café is open 9am to 4pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

A new vegan cafe has opened in Felixstowe, Suffolk. Picture: RACHEL EDGEA new vegan cafe has opened in Felixstowe, Suffolk. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Topic Tags:

Council reveals swathe of cutbacks from 2019 and proposals for council tax increase from 2019

15:25 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Winter gritting and support fleet reductions have been tabled as part of cost cutting measures at Suffolk County Council from 2019 Picture: SIMON PARKER

Millions of pounds of cutbacks for council services in Suffolk next year have been revealed – with homes facing further council tax rises for the next three years.

Zero chance of Brexit deal getting through House, says Martin

12 minutes ago Paul Geater
Sandy Martin said there is zero chance of Parliament backing the Brexit deal. Picture: SEANA HUGHES

MPs from across Suffolk and north Essex were still waiting to hear details of the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal for most of Wednesday – but the area’s only Labour MP warned there was “zero chance” of the agreement getting support from the House of Commons.

Suffolk police seeks ‘inspirational’ chief constable

41 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Gareth Wilson, Chief Constable of Suffolk Police, is retiring in April next year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk police is seeking an ‘inspirational’ replacement for its outgoing chief constable.

Firefighters concerned after bungalow floods

46 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Ducksen Road, Mendlesham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Firefighters were called to a flooded home in Mendlesham today amid concerns property’s electric under-floor heating could be a safety hazard.

Felixstowe schools to part ties with controversial academy trust

47 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
Felixstowe Academy is to cut ties with Academies Enterprise Trust Picture: PAUL NIXON

An academy trust which has come under fire from concerned parents is to relinquish control of two Felixstowe schools amid government pressure.

Man dies in A12 crash near Darsham level crossing

52 minutes ago Will Jefford
The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the A12 near Darsham.

Mass delays on Liverpool Street service

56 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Greater Anglia have announced delays and cancellations after a points failure Picture: NEIL PERRY

Delays and cancellations are expected from London Liverpool Street services to East Anglia after a points failure.

Most read

Man dies in A12 crash near Darsham level crossing

The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Lambert’s still got it! Town’s Champions League winning boss impressing in training

Paul Lambert won eight trophies at Celtic. Photo: PA

Bargain Hunt’s Tim Wonnacott is auctioning off his own antiques

Tim Wonnacott unpacking at Sworders. Picture: Sworders

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

Meet 100 of Suffolk’s most inspirational women

Goldie Sayers , Team GB Javelin Thrower and one of Suffolk's 100 Inspiring Women speaking at the event Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman, 22, accused of causing teenage passenger’s death by careless driving on road to Ipswich

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24