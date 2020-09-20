Outdoor vegan market coming to Ipswich this weekend

Buy vegan ‘bacon’, filled beigels, moonshine and Scandinavian bakes at the new event.

Organisers of the successful Ipswich Farmers’ Market, Suffolk Market Events, have just announced a brand new vegan market – due to take place in the town this weekend.

From 10am to 4pm on Sunday (September 20), stalls selling plant-based food and drink, and craft and home products, will gather on Cornhill in the centre of Ipswich, which has seen its vegan scene grow exponentially in recent years.

Justine Paul, founder of Suffolk Market Events, says the location is perfect, and she hopes, much like the farmers’ market, the attraction will lure more shoppers into the town centre.

“It makes perfect sense to host a vegan market in Ipswich,” she says, “and it’s so great to have such a brilliant range of top quality, new, creative, tasty and innovative vegan businesses showcasing at our event. We have seen a growing demand for vegan products at our farmers’ markets, and Ipswich has more and more people looking for vegan options.”

Stalls include:

TFI Vegan and Doodle Donuts – high quality hand-made vegan burgers and gourmet doughnuts with quirky toppings.

The Norwegian Bakers – regulars at the farmers’ markets with their range of all-vegan pastries, cakes and savouries with a Scandi twist. Think cinnamon buns and custard-filled, icing sugar dusted, cardamom-scented semla buns.

Applewood Acres – delicious organic micro-greens grown on the farm in Bentley. Plus decadent vegan honey, lemon curd and...bacon.

Old Felixstowe Brewery – vegan ales made on the Suffolk coast.

O’Donnell Moonshine – intriguing spirits bottled in Mason jars. From luscious Sticky Toffee liqueur to Tough Nut, fusing the company’s base spirit with hazelnut, caramel and nougat, and a splash of barrel-aged whiskey.

The Ely Gin Company – truly unique flavoured gins made in the Fens. Flavours include chocolate orange, breakfast marmalade and afternoon tea.

Deliciously Honest – confectionary made without dairy, gluten or processed sugars. As well as raw cacao fudge bars and chocolate bars, they also handmake cacao-enriched skincare.

Yum Yum Tree Fudge – the ever-popular stall, which makes soft, naturally flavoured fudge with British sugar and only the best ingredients, will be at the market with coconut milk-based fudge.

Badgers Vegan Kitchen – easy packed lunches are sorted with their vegan coleslaw, tunah and egg mayo fillings.

Fairy Godmother – no time to cook? The Fairy Godmother can take out the work with her vegan ready meals.

What to eat

In addition to stalls where you can stock up your pantry (and booze collection) there will be lots of opportunities to buy snacks and meals to enjoy while you soak up the late summer sunshine.

Samu Kitchen bring their Rainbow burritos, bhaji burgers and pumpkin falafels. Tuck into a curry with accompaniments from Vette’s Veggie Van. And new business Beigel or Bagel will be showcasing their chewy, authentic beigels filled with vegan cheese and home-cured pickles.

If you’re not hungry

Stop by the craft stalls on location, including Peak and Pine with their handwoven cushions and macrame planters, Harriet and Evelyn with their polymer clay jewellery, Quality Street Collective, selling vegan hair products made in Woodbridge.