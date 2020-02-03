Video

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

A former town centre estate agents has been transformed into a two storey food and drink destination.

A couple from Hadleigh have realised a longtime dream of owning their own bar as they fling open the doors to Cobblers in the town centre on Wednesday, February 5.

Fay Carfoot and Rob Wicks took on the former premises of Frost and Partners estate agents on the high street last September and have been working tirelessly with local tradespeople to transform the property into a two-storey venue.

On the ground floor of the building (which takes its name from the fact it was a shoe repair shop in the 40s) is an industrial style wine bar, complete with a long window table for people-spotting. While upstairs there's a cool private dining space and two cosy café-style rooms with plush velvet loveseats and armchairs, and a cupboard full of books, games and more to while away the hours.

Fay and Rob say they want to appeal to a wide group of people. Those who fancy brunch on a weekend. Parents with young children, who'll appreciate the level access on the ground floor and baby changing facilities. Friends meeting up for lunch. Clubs who can use the upstairs rooms. And those who want to enjoy fine spirits, and beautifully curated platters of cheeses and charcuterie over a glass of wine in the evening.

"We always had a vision of our own business in Hadleigh," says Fay. "When we found these premises we thought they were absolutely ideal. We wanted to bring something completely different. It's not about fine dining. We're offering lovely boards, and we've taken on Tiptree Patisserie for the cakes and quiches. They are amazing. We've tried to make the food simple, but using the best quality."

And this has included using multiple local producers and suppliers, from The Greek Olive Company in Martlesham, to Hamish Johnston cheeses, bread from Sparling and Faiers in Lavenham, and spirits from Suffolk distillers.

"The inspiration is that we've been to the South of France and few times and on one of the trips there was this wine cavern with just one lady and her husband. A really small place. They had three red wines and three white and she told us about the wines then gave us Italian and French cheese and hams as they were right on the border. We said 'that's all you need'. Sometimes people want to just have a drink and nibbles not a massive three course meal."

The menu begins in the morning with eggs and omelettes how you like them, eggs benedict and royale, pastries, their own bircher muesli, and granola with yoghurt and fresh fruit.

At lunch times find salads (heirloom tomato with avocado, beetroot, pumpkin seed and ciabatta croutons), filled paninis, quiches and an array of Tiptree scones, cakes and slices, from Bakewell tart to coffee and walnut cake.

Nibbles such as grissini sticks, olives and nuts are available throughout the day, as are the sharing boards (lunch and dinner). Pick at a charcuterie board (£19.50 for two people) laden with Serrano ham, chorizo, rosemary salami, manchego cheese, membrillo, marinated olives, anchovie and aoili, served with fresh bread and grissini. Linger over a seafood board. Or indulge in local cheeses - Norfolk Dapple, Baron Bigod, Suffolk Gold, and Binham Blue, with bread and Tiptree chutney.

While afternoon tea isn't on the cards yet, coming soon is the Tiptree dessert experience, where you can indulge that sweet tooth with a platter of gorgeous confections - ideal for a treat or special occasion.

Something Fay's really happy about is the bar. There are 12 white, 12 red, three rose, one prosecco, one Champagne and one Port on the list at the moment as the team discovers what customers enjoy drinking.

And check out the premium spirit selection. Gin comes with carefully chosen garnishes (they plan on dehydrating their own soon), with a range including Silent Pool, Fishers, Suffolk Distillery's Strawberry an Cucumber and Theodore. Or sip on Suffolk Distillery Coconut Vodka, Chase Marmalade Vodka, Pineapple Grenade Rum, or Adnams Rye Malt Whisky.

of course, if you're driving there's a selection of premium soft drinks too, as well as Freskpak coffee, turmeric lattes and teas (including Persian Pomegranate) from Novus.

Outside there are plans to open a garden area in the summer months.

And live music will be hosted too.

"Hadleigh is such an amazing community," adds Fay, "and I think high streets like this are now more about socialising and getting together. We've had such a positive response from people already who can't wait to use us."

Cobblers is open from 9am to 7pm Monday and Tuesday, 9am to 10.30pm Wednesday and Thursday, from 9am to 11pm Saturday and from 10am to 5pm Sunday.