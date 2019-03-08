Nine of Suffolk's best fish and chip shops

The British summertime and a traditional portion of fish and chips are a match made in heaven. Here, we take a look at nine of the county's best fish and chip spots

Few things say "summer" quite like a good, old-fashioned portion of fish and chips. Warm, crispy batter coating deliciously soft and flaky fish, coupled with fluffy, thickly-cut chips. What could be better than that? Luckily for us, Suffolk is home to an abundance of quality fish and chip shops, so we are simply spoiled for choice when it comes to finding a good local chippy. Here's our guide to nine of the very best…

J's Traditional Fish & Chip Shop

J'’s Traditional Fish & Chip shop has been in business for over forty years J'’s Traditional Fish & Chip shop has been in business for over forty years

Fish and chips are a British institution, and J's Traditional Fish & Chip shop has been frying fish in the local area for over forty years. Using only the very best, locally-sourced ingredients, is committed to delivering quality in every order. From the sea to your plate in the minimum amount of time, you'll struggle to find fresher fish than this! Visit www.jsfishandchips.co.uk/menu for more information, or come down and visit at Crown Point, Felixstowe Road, Martlesham, Woodbridge IP12 4RX.

The Limeburners

Enjoy quality fish and chips at this traditional pub Enjoy quality fish and chips at this traditional pub

Enjoy this classic British meal at The Limeburners - a traditional family-friendly and dog-friendly pub, with a wide range of real ales, lagers and ciders. You're welcome to take your fish and chips away with you, or eat them in the pub, dining area or garden. Find The Limeburners on Willisham Road, Offton, IP8 4SF, telephone 01473 658218, or visit www.thelimeburners.co.uk for more information.

The Regal Fish Bar and Restaurant

Enjoy a quality meal at The Regal Fish Bar & Restaurant Enjoy a quality meal at The Regal Fish Bar & Restaurant

The Regal Fish Bar is a small family-run business located along Felixstowe seafront. The specials menu changes on a daily basis, reflecting the very freshest catches, and you can also find a range of British classics such as homemade shepherd's pie and lamb shank sitting alongside its selection of fish dishes. Food is available to eat in or takeaway, and you can find the restaurant on Sea Road, Felixstowe, IP11 2DH. Call 01394 273977 or visit www.theregalrestaurant.com to find out more.

Nacton Road Fish Bar

Nacton Road Fish Bar is an award-wining restaurant Nacton Road Fish Bar is an award-wining restaurant

Fish and chips don't come much better than this. Nacton Road Fish Bar has some of the tastiest chips around - and to prove it, they have won the 'Best Chippy Chips' award in Suffolk for the second year running. This award-winning fish and chip shop has been in operation since 2002, winning scores of loyal customers with its great, fresh food and friendly staff. Nacton Road Fish Bar can be found at 324 Nacton Road, Ipswich, IP3 9NA. Call 01473 727174, or visit www.nactonroadfishbar.com for more information.

Ipswich Codfellas

Ipswich Codfellas has recently won some impressive awards Ipswich Codfellas has recently won some impressive awards

This local fish and chip shop is committed to quality food, and it has the awards to prove it. Ipswich Codfellas has won the National Fish and Chips Quality award for two consecutive years, and has also scooped a Good Food Award for 2019, along with boasting a 5* food hygiene rating. Owner Bob Singh has 15 years of experience in the trade, and works with only the very best range of ingredients. Find Ipswich Codfellas at 31 Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, IP2 0SQ. Call 01473 871320, or visit www.ipswichcodfellas.co.uk for more.

Nelson's Fish & Chips

Nelson's Fish and Chips has a varied menu Nelson's Fish and Chips has a varied menu

At Nelson's Fish & Chips, you can expect to see a variety of dishes on the menu including burgers, spit-roasted chicken, deep friend and grilled halloumi, salt and pepper squid - along with great quality fish and chips, of course. All served up by the shop's friendly staff, Nelson's looks forward to welcoming you soon. Call 01473 726769 to place your order, or find Nelson's on Just Eat. Visit www.nelsons-fishandchips.co.uk for more information, or pop into the shop at 32 Hening Avenue, Ravenswood, Ipswich, IP3 9QJ.

Codfather, Sudbury

The Codfather is a popular local chippy The Codfather is a popular local chippy

The Codfather was opened in Sudbury in 2010, and has proved a hit with local customers due to its delicious food and generous portions, as well as the friendly service of owner Yunus Aslan and his family. Its fish is collected from the Billingsgate Fish Market every market day, and its menu boasts a wide selection of dishes including grilled fish, a seafood selection and homemade burgers. You can even by your own fresh fish from its wet fish display! Visit the shop at 37 King Street, Sudbury, CO10 2EQ, or call 01787 882100. Visit their Facebook page for more information: www.facebook.com/pages/The-Codfather

Woodbridge Quality Fish & Chips

This chippy boasts a range of tempting deals This chippy boasts a range of tempting deals

Woodbridge Quality Fish & Chips is far from your average chippy. Along with its selection of fish dishes, the shop also boasts a variety of other tasty food, with half price pizzas every Monday and Wednesday. Its fish is all of the highest quality, and is both boneless and cooked from fresh. Delivery is available for parties and large orders. You can find Woodbridge Quality Fish & Chips at 12 Old Barrack Road, Woodbridge, IP12 4EX. Call 01394 386994, or visit www.facebook.com/12old.barrack for more information.

Melton Fish Bar

Melton Fish Bar is a hit with locals Melton Fish Bar is a hit with locals

Set in the picturesque village of Melton, this well-loved local chippy is serving up something special. Along with its fresh, flaky fish, Melton Fish Bar also offers a range of popular snacks, including indulgent cheesy chips and a homemade chilli with nachos - which is suitable for vegans! In addition to great food, you can also expect friendly service from the shop's staff. Melton Fish Bar is located at 1 Station Road, Melton, IP12 1PT. Call 01394 382319 for more information.