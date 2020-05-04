Days Gone By - Memories of dog shows in Suffolk over the decades
PUBLISHED: 14:30 04 May 2020
Suffolk is known as one of the most dog-friendly counties in the UK, and today we are taking a look back at our four-legged friends through the years.
Many villages and towns across the area hold regular dog shows, either as separate events or as part of fetes and festivals.
Do you recognise any of the owners or pets in our latest nostalgic selection of photos, and do you have memories of events at venues including Walsham le Willows, Bromeswell, Martlesham, Hollesley and Leiston?
In some of these photos from the 1960s, 70s and 80s, the canine stars of the show are busy being pampered and groomed.
However, it’s the human fashions and hairstyles which have changed over the decades!
