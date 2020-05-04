Gallery

Days Gone By - Memories of dog shows in Suffolk over the decades

From The Archives East Sheltering from the rain at Bromeswell Dog Show held in Woodbridge August 1986

Suffolk is known as one of the most dog-friendly counties in the UK, and today we are taking a look back at our four-legged friends through the years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

From The Archivest West West Suffolk Dog Show at Walsham le Willows August 1979 From The Archivest West West Suffolk Dog Show at Walsham le Willows August 1979

Many villages and towns across the area hold regular dog shows, either as separate events or as part of fetes and festivals.

From The Archives East Dog Show on Hollesley Recreation Ground September 1975 From The Archives East Dog Show on Hollesley Recreation Ground September 1975

Do you recognise any of the owners or pets in our latest nostalgic selection of photos, and do you have memories of events at venues including Walsham le Willows, Bromeswell, Martlesham, Hollesley and Leiston?

From The Archives East Exemption Dog Show at Leiston April 1979 From The Archives East Exemption Dog Show at Leiston April 1979

In some of these photos from the 1960s, 70s and 80s, the canine stars of the show are busy being pampered and groomed.

Competitors in the Dog Show at Hadleigh Show in May 1966 Competitors in the Dog Show at Hadleigh Show in May 1966

However, it’s the human fashions and hairstyles which have changed over the decades!

Fun and games at Martlesham village fete and dog show in June 1983 Picture: JOHN KERR Fun and games at Martlesham village fete and dog show in June 1983 Picture: JOHN KERR

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk.

Fun and games at Martlesham village fete and dog show in June 1983 Picture: JOHN KERR Fun and games at Martlesham village fete and dog show in June 1983 Picture: JOHN KERR

To order copies of photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449

Four dogs were getting pampered before the dog show Picture: IVAN SMITH Four dogs were getting pampered before the dog show Picture: IVAN SMITH

You may also want to watch: