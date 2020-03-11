Notcutts Woodbridge opens new restaurant

The new restaurant at Notcutts, Woodbridge Picture: Warren Page Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

The 250 seat eatery is part of an extensive refurbishment which took place last summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new restaurant at Notcutts, Woodbridge Picture: Warren Page The new restaurant at Notcutts, Woodbridge Picture: Warren Page

A bright and spacious new restaurant has opened its doors at Notcutts Woodbridge Garden Centre after a complete refurbishment project which began last summer.

The Kitchen has been built as an expansion on the original restaurant site, offering a modern dining space with comfortable seating for up to 250 people, and a new outdoor terrace for eating alfresco with views across the garden centre. The restaurant is now serving breakfast, two or three course lunches and afternoon teas, as well as local Paddy and Scott's coffee and hot drinks. A new feature cake counter offers a selection of Notcutts' popular home-made scones and cakes.

You may also want to watch:

As part of the refurbishment project, Notcutts Woodbridge also offers a private function room in the restaurant area which is available to hire for business meetings, community events or private dining for larger groups.

Darren Brooks, general manager at Notcutts Woodbridge, said: 'We are incredibly excited to unveil our restaurant transformation to customers and the local community. Our spacious dining area and varied menu - from cakes to three-course lunches - is a fantastic addition to Woodbridge and we hope people will pop in and take a look at what we have to offer.'

The new restaurant is part of an ongoing redevelopment project at the Woodbridge garden centre, which opened as the first Notcutts garden centre in 1958. To enhance the overall experience for visitors, Notcutts opened a new Nature Walk last year and plans are now underway to revamp the outdoor plant area.