7 online events in Suffolk you can’t miss this week

DanceEast is staging dance classes you can take part in at home Photo: Chris Nash Chris Nash

Your week’s entertainment is sorted, with live gigs, virtual quizzes, and art gallery tours.

Matthew Kelly and David Yelland in The Habit of Art Picture: HELEN MAYBANKS Matthew Kelly and David Yelland in The Habit of Art Picture: HELEN MAYBANKS

JS and the Lockerbillies: Lockerbillies Locke-Down!

When: Saturday April 4 at 8.30pm

Where: Facebook (live stream)

Those Felixstowe-based rockers will be cutting a rug on the digital airwaves this weekend, helping to raise money for Suffolk Age Concern. Playing a wide-range of feelgood Rockabilly (and no doubt including a few self-penned tracks from their new album) the Lockerbillies will be encouraging everyone to slip on their dancing shoes and give this internet gig some real atmosphere. It’s time to banish the lockdown blues with some genuine Lockerbilly blues. Listen to that upbeat guitar magic.

Music in Felixstowe's Hattie Bennett is staging live music online every Wednesday lunchtime Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown Music in Felixstowe's Hattie Bennett is staging live music online every Wednesday lunchtime Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown

Red Rose Chain’s Film on Friday

When: Friday April 6

Where: Red Rose Chain website

To keep audiences entertained & connected with Red Rose Chain during these uncertain times they will be sharing lots of exciting exclusive video content each Friday afternoon on their social media, email newsletter and website. Their latest digital venture is called Film Friday and each piece of content will be available to watch for a full month from its release date. The theatre company hopes to provide their followers and audience members with a little relief in the current national lockdown

The first film is Paula, which premiered earlier this year, and explores the mental health pressures faced by vulnerable adults living independently. The story is powerful and insightful and it is hoped that the film will be used to raise awareness of the issues with professionals, carers and the wider public.

The second film available from April 3 is a discussion piece surrounding The Nightingale, a sensory play which was on the verge of being performed by youth group the Gold Chainers when the theatres were shut down.

Music in Felixstowe

When: Wednesday April 8 at 11.30am

Where: Music in Felixstowe Facebook page (live stream)

Each Wednesday Music in Felixstowe, organized by Hattie Bennett, will be streaming a live performance from a location on the east coast. This week’s performance will be supplied by Fiona Jessica Wilson, soprano, accompanied by Leo Shavers beamed live from a garden pub! The repertoire is going to be suitably light-hearted.

Other performances archived on the page include Emily Bennett giving a performance on sitar, Greg Eaton on piano and Pete Hartley on jazz violin.

Virtual Pub Quiz

When: Thursday April 9 at

Where: Facebook (live streaming) also YouTube

The run-away internet sensation – last week’s inaugural lockdown virtual pub quiz hoovered up 300,000 people all wanting to compete in former pub landlord Jay Flynn’s general knowledge competition.

The take up was so large that Jay has now set up a dedicated YouTube channel which not only hosts the weekly quiz but also a spin-off quiz for kids and specialist questions on subjects like Game of Thrones. As with all quizzes some questions are easy luring you into a false sense of security before you are blind-sided by a few stingers that really make you think

Courtauld Gallery Virtual Tour

When: Anytime

Where: Courtauld Gallery website

When talking about great art collections the Courtauld is often overlooked as people scramble to sing the praises of Tate Modern, Tate Britain, the National Gallery, the V&A, the National Portrait Gallery… and yet this wonderful museum holds countless treasures including Vincent van Gogh’s Self-Portrait with Bandaged Ear or Édouard Manet’s A Bar at the Folies-Bergère.

Using new high resolution photographic techniques you can tour the gallery at will standing back and admiring the works from afar or stepping right up close to examine the brush strokes.

The Habit of Art

When: Anytime

Where: Original Theatre Company website https://www.originaltheatreonline.com/

This national touring company based in Bury St Edmunds had two productions about to hit the road when all theatres were closed due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Matthew Kelly and David Yelland were about to star in a second run of their critically acclaimed production of Alan Bennett’s The Habit of Art about Benjamin Britten’s unpredictable relationship with writer WH Auden.

Closing the production before it opened has had a huge financial impact but nevertheless the last act of the company before it disbanded was to record a performance in an empty theatre to be broadcast so people can at least see this wonderful play.

The price of the screening is £2.50 (you can donate more if you wish) and all proceeds will go to the people who made the show.

DanceEast’s Home Is Where The Dance Is

When: Daily

Where: DanceEast Facebook page (live streaming)

DanceEast is running a series of digital dance classes helping to stay fit, creative and engaged with the world during lockdown. The classes are aimed at a wide range of ages and abilities and the timetable is posted both on Facebook and the DanceEast website. Links to the individual classes can be accessed through Facebook.

DanceEast dance artists will lead you through light dance exercises – raising morale, and more importantly reducing the negative effects of inactivity and inevitable boredom. The individual classes will last between 15 – 20 minutes and will be available online for one hour, so you can rewind and repeat the class as you wish. The warm up and cool down options will always available in case you’d like some guidance.

The same class content will be repeated throughout the week, introducing new content the following week.