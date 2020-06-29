E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Spot the duck! Needham Lake’s quacking new idea

PUBLISHED: 12:30 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:30 29 June 2020

‘Operation Needham Duck Pond’ will see decorated ducks hidden along the High Street Picture: JEAN PITTAWAY

‘Operation Needham Duck Pond’ will see decorated ducks hidden along the High Street Picture: JEAN PITTAWAY

Organisers of Needham Market Raft Race are inviting people to take part in a fun but different event this year.

Needham Market Raft Race organisers are planning a different event this year Picture: KATE EMILYNeedham Market Raft Race organisers are planning a different event this year Picture: KATE EMILY

With the raft race – a firm fixture in the local calendar of events since 2002 – cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak, organisers are instead holding ‘Operation Needham Duck Pond’ with people being asked to decorate plastic ducks to put on display in either house windows, garden or dotted around the town.

The High Street ducks will be hiding in windows of a number of businesses and some private houses on either side of the street between Viking Glass and The Swan public house.

Entries are to be submitted on the Needham Market Raft Race Facebook page and the winner will be announced on July 10.

Spot the dogs! Or rather Spot the Ducks Picture: JEAN PITTAWAYSpot the dogs! Or rather Spot the Ducks Picture: JEAN PITTAWAY

Jean Pittaway, chairman of the organising committee for the Needham Market Raft Race, said: “It’s been fun to prepare and we hope that members of the public will also have fun finding and identifying our diverse duck creations.

“The ducks will be placed in windows of a number of businesses and some private homes along the High Street and will stay there for at least a couple of weeks to allow people plenty of time to seek them out.

“My personal favourite of these will be a scaled down model of a raft team. We have permission to launch and display the model raft battling the waters near the edge of Needham Lake. It is a shame that so many public events have had to be cancelled due to the current situation and we really miss our family fun Raft Race day.

The ducks are hiding in windows of a number of businesses and some private houses Picture: DAWN WINDERThe ducks are hiding in windows of a number of businesses and some private houses Picture: DAWN WINDER

“However, we hope that the disguised ducks around the town will give people something to smile at and enjoy tracking them down.”

