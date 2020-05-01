Suffolk café launches picnic boxes and barbecue takeaways

Treat yourself to a range of cakes, scones and savouries at home - without any cooking thanks to Nourish Cafe.

A popular café near Ipswich and Woodbridge has just launched delicious-looking picnic boxes for delivery, as well as a Friday night barbecue takeaway service.

Nourish Café in Newbourne, a relative newcomer to the dining scene, has been overwhelmed by the response to the boxes, with owner Tracey Ball saying initially they’d made them for a personal occasion, but after posting on social media, customers inundated her with requests.

The boxes, priced at £22 for one or £38.50 for two, include everything you need to have a lovely afternoon at home- from carefully wrapped sandwiches, to sweet and savoury scones, sausage rolls, and a variety of small cakes and cookies.

Three days’ notice is needed, with all boxes handmade fresh to order, delivering within a two-mile radius of Newbourne – but with collection available too.

Tracey, who revealed the café is not eligible for a government grant, says: “We’ve diversified to support the local community during these uncertain times. Whilst we’re unable to operate as usual, we are now a village shop and bakery open Thursdays 9.30am to 2pm and Fridays 9.30am to 1pm. We also provide takeaway lunch and evening hot food on both days. Friday nights are takeaway barbecue nights –this is a new service. Evening menus are advertised on social media during the weekends for the following week and need to be ordered and paid for by Wednesday at midday. This is a collection-only service from Nourish. We miss our customers and hope that they are all safe and well, and we look forward to welcoming you back soon.”

Celebration cakes can also be ordered with a week’s notice.

Find out more at the Nourish Café Facebook page.