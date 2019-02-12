A personal approach to care

Ash and Dolly Archant

Set on the outskirts of bustling Ipswich, Park View Care Home combines quality residential care with an inspiring programme of activities

Nestled among large, landscaped gardens on the edge of Ipswich, Park View Care Home is a care facility with a personal touch. The home is conveniently located just one mile away from the bustling town centre, making it easily accessible for visitors and residents alike, while its generous gardens create a sense of rural tranquillity for its guests.

Park View Care Home understands that all of its valued residents are unique in their needs and requirements, and prides itself on its highly personalised approach to care. The dedicated team works in close partnership with its residents – along with their families and friends - to make sure that they take the right approach for each individual, delivering an entirely bespoke care package for every resident. Park View Care Home prioritises independence for its residents, and supports all of its guests in living their lives to the very fullest.

The Park View team understands that choosing a care facility can be a complex decision, and wants to help in making this process as smooth as possible for new residents and their families. As such, the team offers taster residential stays for potential guests, allowing them to get a feel for life at Park View before making any further decisions. This enables guests to meet the friendly team, taste the delicious food on offer, try out numerous wellbeing opportunities and have some fun with fellow residents, giving them a valuable insight into the Park View way of life.

For residents with additional needs such as dementia, Park View Care Home offers a specialised care service, which is uniquely tailored to each individual’s needs. As residents living with dementia might find if difficult to articulate their requirements, it is important that dementia care focuses closely on feelings, and the dedicated team is committed to ensuring that each resident feels safe, welcome and valued. By taking the time to get to know their guests’ life stories, memories, interests and hobbies, the supportive staff can provide a personalised service that caters to every resident. The facility also holds a monthly dementia support group for relatives and friends, allowing them to share their experiences in a warm and welcoming environment.

To learn more about Park View Care Home and what it can offer you or a loved one, please visit the Park View Care Home website, or telephone 01473 228890.