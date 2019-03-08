Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Motorists hit by second highest monthly petrol price rise since 2000

PUBLISHED: 15:08 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:08 07 May 2019

Last month was the second highest monthly petrol price rise since 2000

Last month was the second highest monthly petrol price rise since 2000

NithidPhoto

Petrol price rise has made filling up a typical 55-litre family car around £3 more expensive.

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

‘I’m grateful to have been a Tractor Boy... another experience made for a lifetime’ - Quaner’s message to Ipswich fans

Collin Quaner applauding fans after the 3-2 victory over Leeds United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

‘I’m grateful to have been a Tractor Boy... another experience made for a lifetime’ - Quaner’s message to Ipswich fans

Collin Quaner applauding fans after the 3-2 victory over Leeds United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two people ‘unaccounted for’ after suspected gas explosion near Newmarket

Firefighters are at the scene of a suspected gas explosion in Lidgate, near Newmarket in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

Smoke billows from house after suspected gas explosion

Firefighters are currently at the scene of a suspected gas explosion in Lidgate Stock picture: SUE ANDERSON

One dead and second injured in stabbing

Forensics teams have been spotted at the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town fall just short of hitting 12,000 season tickets sales target... and ‘Early Bird’ deadline will not be extended

Ipswich Town supporters singing during Sunday's 3-2 home win against Leeds United. Photo: Steve Waller

Frinton on top of the EAPL, while rain ruins Copdock v Bury clash

Ashley Watson, who scored 41 in Frinton's victory over Burwell & Exning, in the East Anglian Premier League. Picture: TIM FERLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists