E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ad Feature

Get support for your post-lockdown worries

PUBLISHED: 09:00 28 August 2020

The creative therapy room Picture: PHOENIX COUNSELLING PRACTICE

The creative therapy room Picture: PHOENIX COUNSELLING PRACTICE

Archant

Therapist Alice Dobby explains more about the services available at Phoenix Counselling Practice.

Sandplay therapy is available at the practice Picture: PHOENIX COUNSELLING PRACTICESandplay therapy is available at the practice Picture: PHOENIX COUNSELLING PRACTICE

Have the past few months been tough? Is your child struggling with COVID-19 anxiety? Is your child worried about going back or transitioning to a new school? Are you a parent worried about your child going back to school? Has lockdown and recent events affected you or your child’s mental health?

Here at Phoenix Counselling Practice, we have a team of dedicated, fully qualified, and experienced therapists and counsellors ready to offer a wide range of interventions for all ages. Play therapy, sandplay therapy and adult counselling for individuals and couples can all be accessed for short- or long-term requirements.

Phoenix Counselling Practice is a charity based service in the heart of Stowmarket town centre and serving all of Suffolk. Founded in 2004, Phoenix’s ethos has always been to offer confidential and affordable sessions to those seeking support. Our aim, across all services, is to provide, without delay, counselling, and therapy sessions of the highest professional standards.

As we, in Suffolk, are all aware, the recent Coronavirus lockdown has, and continues to have, a significant impact on all our lives. The mental wellbeing of children, young people and adults has caused lots of uncertainty and anxiety that will become more apparent as times goes by.

You may also want to watch:

Back in March, as the country went into lockdown, we at Phoenix swiftly adapted to offering online and telephone services to not only current clients, but also new clients seeking support.

In positive news, Phoenix Counselling is in the process of reintroducing ‘in person’ sessions. This is an exciting step forward that will also go hand in hand with the continuation of online and telephone support.

So, what is play therapy? Upon entering the dedicated Phoenix creative therapy room, which has recently been refurbished with the collaboration of Combs Ford Rotary Club, individuals are given the opportunity to ‘play out’ their thoughts and feelings in a safe and supported environment. The range of materials on offer, including sand, clay, art and Lego accompanies this process, allowing clients to seek perspective and resolution to issues that are causing concern and anxiety.

For many people, these past few months have been hard to comprehend, experience and understand, now as we move forward into a new ‘normal’ way of life, mental wellbeing has become more prevalent in our society.

If therapeutic support is something you or your child would benefit from, please contact the Phoenix office on 01449 675974 or send an email.

Further information can be found here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man dies after two lorries collide on A14

Lorries tailed back for miles on the A14 following the collision Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man dies after two lorries collide on A14

Lorries tailed back for miles on the A14 following the collision Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Large crime scene in place after ‘bags of human bones’ discovered in river

Police have cordoned off the scene where bones, believed to be human, have been found in Sudbury. Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Fire fighters tackle blaze in woodland undergrowth

Firefighters tackled a blaze in woodland undergrowth in Brandon. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

Get support for your post-lockdown worries

The creative therapy room Picture: PHOENIX COUNSELLING PRACTICE

Revealed: The five players snubbed for Ipswich Town’s squad 2020/21 photo

Ipswixh Town players spell out the letters NHS at yesterday's squad photo shoot. Photo: ITFC

Family’s tribute after death of ‘talented’ Tom, 21, in A137 crash

Thomas Pickering, 21, has been provisionally named as the young man who died in a collision on the A137 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE