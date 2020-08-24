Get support for your post-lockdown worries

Therapist Alice Dobby explains more about the services available at Phoenix Counselling Practice.

Have the past few months been tough? Is your child struggling with COVID-19 anxiety? Is your child worried about going back or transitioning to a new school? Are you a parent worried about your child going back to school? Has lockdown and recent events affected you or your child’s mental health?

Here at Phoenix Counselling Practice, we have a team of dedicated, fully qualified, and experienced therapists and counsellors ready to offer a wide range of interventions for all ages. Play therapy, sandplay therapy and adult counselling for individuals and couples can all be accessed for short- or long-term requirements.

Phoenix Counselling Practice is a charity based service in the heart of Stowmarket town centre and serving all of Suffolk. Founded in 2004, Phoenix’s ethos has always been to offer confidential and affordable sessions to those seeking support. Our aim, across all services, is to provide, without delay, counselling, and therapy sessions of the highest professional standards.

As we, in Suffolk, are all aware, the recent Coronavirus lockdown has, and continues to have, a significant impact on all our lives. The mental wellbeing of children, young people and adults has caused lots of uncertainty and anxiety that will become more apparent as times goes by.

Back in March, as the country went into lockdown, we at Phoenix swiftly adapted to offering online and telephone services to not only current clients, but also new clients seeking support.

In positive news, Phoenix Counselling is in the process of reintroducing ‘in person’ sessions. This is an exciting step forward that will also go hand in hand with the continuation of online and telephone support.

So, what is play therapy? Upon entering the dedicated Phoenix creative therapy room, which has recently been refurbished with the collaboration of Combs Ford Rotary Club, individuals are given the opportunity to ‘play out’ their thoughts and feelings in a safe and supported environment. The range of materials on offer, including sand, clay, art and Lego accompanies this process, allowing clients to seek perspective and resolution to issues that are causing concern and anxiety.

For many people, these past few months have been hard to comprehend, experience and understand, now as we move forward into a new ‘normal’ way of life, mental wellbeing has become more prevalent in our society.

If therapeutic support is something you or your child would benefit from, please contact the Phoenix office on 01449 675974 or send an email.

Further information can be found here.