The home of Latitude welcomes a new food and music festival this weekend

Phoenix Pizzas' Black Shuck pizza

It's the first ever Phoenix Feastival, with free entry and loads of great street food and live music and DJs to enjoy.

Still reliving the highlights of Latitude? Well…this weekend you can head back to the estate near Southwold for a brand new foodie event - Phoenix Feastival.

It's the brainchild of chef Sam Phoenix-Hanison, who's been running a successful pop-up pizza restaurant on Wednesdays at Henham Barns.

"We started Phoenix Pizzas as a pop-up back in May after I had a conversation with Hektor (Rous, whose family operates Henham Estate)," Sam says. "Hektor and his wife Sarah converted the beautiful barns into a wedding venue and about a year ago he built a wood-fired oven on the side. We got chatting and wondered about a pop-up. At first we thought if we sold 20-odd pizzas it would be fun and get the oven used. The first night we sold 60 and now about 150. We're essentially a takeaway but have put picnic benches out in front of the oven with a great view.

"Off the back of that we thought about putting on a food and music festival. There was space for Saturday, August 24, the bank holiday weekend, so we've put together Phoenix Feastival!"

Entry to the festival (12noon to 10pm) is free, with plenty of parking. A range of street food will be on offer, from traders such as Moco Kitchen, Café 51, FUP Burgers (part of the Fry Up Police), Lickety Ices, Boa Wow and, of course, Phoenix Pizzas.

Sam's pizzas are all cooked over wood, using the freshest ingredients and include The Bee Sting (topped with spicy salami, chilli flakes, artichokes, fior de latte mozzarella and their own honey) and The Black Shuck which has an activated charcoal base smothered with roasted aubergine, sun blushed tomatoes, mascarpone, basil, mozzarella and chipotle chilli.

"Alongside all this great food we have Franks Bar from Olly Platt Events serving drinks all day, and a juice bar too. There will be various stalls selling goods as well, plus face painting and entertainment for kids."

A line up of bands and DJs have been secured for the event, ranging from Owl and Wolves (a four-piece playing old school blues/jazz/bluegrass and swing), The Informers and Sam Walker and Friends.

Find the event at Henham Barns, Southwold, NR34 8AQ.