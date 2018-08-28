Toy bargains before Black Friday - sales from Argos, Smyths and The Entertainer

Looking for bargain toys in the run-up to Christmas? If so, there’s still just time to take advantage of Argos three for two toy sale - while Smyths has unveiled early Black Friday offers.

Many offers are being kept under wraps until Black Friday on November 23, but some toy offers are available now, from chains including Argos, Smyths and The Entertainer.

Argos three for two toy sale

These offers mean the cheapest toy is free - but you will need to hurry, as it only runs until Tuesday, November 13. Toys are available within all Argos stores or via their website. There are Argos stores at Suffolk Retail Park and Carr Street in Ipswich, and in Ipswich Street, Stowmarket, Hamilton Road in Felixstowe, Long Wyre Street and Tollgate in Colchester and Harwich Gateway Retail Park. They also have units within Sainsbury’s stores at Warren Heath in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Sudbury and Thetford.

Some of the best-known toy brands are featured in the mix-and-match offers, including Lego, Paw Patrol and Designafriend, so, especially if you are planning to buy any of the more expensive items for Christmas, it can make for a big saving. Here is a sample of the offers, giving prices on Monday, November 12, via their website. There may be a “one per customer” limit on some items.

• Lego: The most popular items in the offer include Lego Disney Princess Rapunzel’s Castle Bedroom at £17.99, Lego Star Wars Porg toy building set at £59.99, Lego Jurassic World T.Rex Dinosaur Toy Transport at £59.99 and Lego City Capital Construction Set for £119.99. If you really want to push the boat out, there is even a Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron Sports Car for £329.99.

• Paw Patrol: Offers include Paw Patrol Ultimate Rescue Vehicle Skye is £13.99, with Paw Patrol Mission Vehicle Skye also at £13.99, Paw Patrol Walkie Talkies at £14.99 and Paw Patrol Rescue Fire Truck Playset at £59.99, tipped to be a top Christmas toy,

• Barbie: The Barbie Fiat Car and Doll Exclusive is half-price at £29.99. Other popular toys include Barbie Strollin Pups at £19.99, Barbie Dream Camper at £79.99,and a Complete Barbie Home Set with Three Dolls and a Pool at £59.99.

• Playmobil: A favourite toy within the sale is Playmobil Summer Fun Summer Jet, half price at £20. Also popular are the Playmobil Country Pony Farm, at £39.99, Playmobil Ghostbusters Fire Headquarters at £69.99 and Playmobil Ghostbusters Ecto 1 with Lights and Sound at £44.99.

• Designafriend: These fashion outfits for dolls include Designafriend Onesie Outfit at £9.99 and Designafriend Winter Style Pom Pom Outfit at £16.99. Or you could pick up a Designafriend Arianna Doll/Wardrobe Photo Studio for £49.99.

• LOL Glitter Surprise: One of the toys expected to be a top-seller this Christmas, LOL Glitter Surprise Doll and Accessories, is included in the offer at £10.99, as well as LOL Glitter Surprise 3 Pack at £29.99.

Smyths Black Friday offers

Smyths Toys have unveiled their Black Friday specials now. They include special prices on items from a number of top brands. including Disney, Lego and Barbie.

There are Smyths stores in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, Tollgate Centre Colchester and Riverside Retail Park, Chelmsford, and the offers are also available from their website.

Some of their best deals, using prices on their website on Monday, November 12, are:

• Lego: Offers include Lego City Mining Experts Site Construction Toy at £54.99, recommended price £74.99, Lego Technic Mack Anthem Toy Truck Replica at £92.99, recommended price £139.99, and Lego Classic Mission to Mars Toy at £29.99, recommended price £44.99.

• Barbie: Among the special offers are Barbie Ultimate Kitchen Playset with Doll and Accessories, £36.99, recommended price £44.99, and Barbie House Pool and 3 Dolls, £39.99, recommended price £49.99.

• Disney: Black Friday offers are Disney Pixar Incredibles 2 Jumping Incredible Vehicle with 2 Figures, at £19.99, recommended price £24.99, and Belle’s Enchanted Kitchen, £24/99, recommended price £34.99.

The Entertainer toy sale

The Entertainer also has many toys currently on special offer, again including top brands. The chain has stores in Carr Street, Ipswich, High Street, Colchester and Springfield Road, Chelmsford, or you can order from their website. Offers include:

Paw Patrol: Paw Patrol Rescue Training Centre Playset is £14.99, recommended price £29.99, and Paw Patrol Jungle Rescue Paw Terrain Vehicle is £24.99, recommended price £44.99.

Lego: Lego Batwoman Movie Catwoman Catcyle Chase is £16, recommended price £20, Lego Duplo Airport is £14.40, recommended price £18, and Lego Friends Advent Calendar is £18.40, recommended price £23.

Disney: Disney Pixar Finding Dory My Friend Dory Figure is just £7.99, compared to a recommended price of £49.99. Jenga: Disney Frozen Edition Game is half-price at £10, recommended price £20, while several Disney Miles from Tomorrow two-figure packs are now just £2 instead of £10.

