5 best picnic spots in Suffolk

St Edmundsbury Cathedral viewed from the Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Phil Morley Archant

Explore some of Suffolk’s most magical spots and enjoy eating al fresco.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Walk along the railway lines at Clare Castle Country Park Picture: Archant Walk along the railway lines at Clare Castle Country Park Picture: Archant

Our fingers are firmly crossed that the sun will continue to shine over the bank holiday weekend so we can make the most out of being outside. As Boris Johnson has given the green light to households wanting to enjoy the sunshine, now’s the perfect time to explore some of Suffolk’s most beautiful picnic spots. If you do wish you venture out of the house this weekend, please remember to practice social distancing, respect the government’s guidelines and to only socialise with members of your household.

Clare Castle Country Park, Clare

Explore what nature has to offer in this peaceful park, which boasts fascinating history and heritage. Find the remains of the 13th century stone castle and set up the perfect picnic in either its inner or outer bailey. You may want to wander down one of the footpaths that leads through the trees and down along the banks of the River Stour to find interesting information boards and to observe peaceful wildlife.

Needham Lake, near Needham Market

Relaxing sunset at Needham Lake Picture: KERRY CHERLTON Relaxing sunset at Needham Lake Picture: KERRY CHERLTON

You may also want to watch:

This popular lake is actually a flooded gravel pit, but nonetheless, it provides a romantic setting for couples to enjoy a picnic during the sunset. Walking around the lake will take approximately 20 minutes, and you’ll pass a variety of stunning wildlife and picturesque scenes. As the lake is quite small, it may get very crowded on pleasant summer days, so always remember to social distance.

Christchurch Park, Ipswich

There’s always something new to discover at Christchurch Park, which offers an escape to nature right in the heart of Ipswich centre. You’ll be spoilt for choice when deciding where to set up your picnic – will you choose to sit opposite the mansion, overlooking the pond or perhaps under a shady tree?

Dudley sits in front of the beautiful Christchurch Mansion in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Dudley sits in front of the beautiful Christchurch Mansion in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Abbey Gardens, Bury St Edmunds

When the sun is shining, there’s no better place to visit for a social-distance picnic than Abbey Gardens. Wander the grounds to find history, beautiful flowers and plenty of room for the kids to run and play. Abbey Gardens is made up of a number of different areas, offering everything from secluded shady spots to vast open greenery.

Nicholas Everitt Park, Lowestoft

As Nicholas Everitt Park is situated on the edge of the southernmost point of the Oulton broads, you’ll find beautiful views and spectacular greens that overlook the broads. Before lockdown, you could treat yourself to a 99p ice cream and let the kids entertain themselves on the playground, but for now, it’s the perfect place to sit back, relax, and make the most of the sunshine.