E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

5 best picnic spots in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 09:30 23 May 2020

St Edmundsbury Cathedral viewed from the Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Phil Morley

St Edmundsbury Cathedral viewed from the Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Phil Morley

Archant

Explore some of Suffolk’s most magical spots and enjoy eating al fresco.

Walk along the railway lines at Clare Castle Country Park Picture: ArchantWalk along the railway lines at Clare Castle Country Park Picture: Archant

Our fingers are firmly crossed that the sun will continue to shine over the bank holiday weekend so we can make the most out of being outside. As Boris Johnson has given the green light to households wanting to enjoy the sunshine, now’s the perfect time to explore some of Suffolk’s most beautiful picnic spots. If you do wish you venture out of the house this weekend, please remember to practice social distancing, respect the government’s guidelines and to only socialise with members of your household.

Clare Castle Country Park, Clare

Explore what nature has to offer in this peaceful park, which boasts fascinating history and heritage. Find the remains of the 13th century stone castle and set up the perfect picnic in either its inner or outer bailey. You may want to wander down one of the footpaths that leads through the trees and down along the banks of the River Stour to find interesting information boards and to observe peaceful wildlife.

Needham Lake, near Needham Market

Relaxing sunset at Needham Lake Picture: KERRY CHERLTONRelaxing sunset at Needham Lake Picture: KERRY CHERLTON

You may also want to watch:

This popular lake is actually a flooded gravel pit, but nonetheless, it provides a romantic setting for couples to enjoy a picnic during the sunset. Walking around the lake will take approximately 20 minutes, and you’ll pass a variety of stunning wildlife and picturesque scenes. As the lake is quite small, it may get very crowded on pleasant summer days, so always remember to social distance.

Christchurch Park, Ipswich

There’s always something new to discover at Christchurch Park, which offers an escape to nature right in the heart of Ipswich centre. You’ll be spoilt for choice when deciding where to set up your picnic – will you choose to sit opposite the mansion, overlooking the pond or perhaps under a shady tree?

Dudley sits in front of the beautiful Christchurch Mansion in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDudley sits in front of the beautiful Christchurch Mansion in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Abbey Gardens, Bury St Edmunds

When the sun is shining, there’s no better place to visit for a social-distance picnic than Abbey Gardens. Wander the grounds to find history, beautiful flowers and plenty of room for the kids to run and play. Abbey Gardens is made up of a number of different areas, offering everything from secluded shady spots to vast open greenery.

Nicholas Everitt Park, Lowestoft

As Nicholas Everitt Park is situated on the edge of the southernmost point of the Oulton broads, you’ll find beautiful views and spectacular greens that overlook the broads. Before lockdown, you could treat yourself to a 99p ice cream and let the kids entertain themselves on the playground, but for now, it’s the perfect place to sit back, relax, and make the most of the sunshine.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Primary school closes after two children test positive for coronavirus

Hamford Primary Academy in Walton-on-the-Naze has closed after two children tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Primary school closes after two children test positive for coronavirus

Hamford Primary Academy in Walton-on-the-Naze has closed after two children tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

5 best picnic spots in Suffolk

St Edmundsbury Cathedral viewed from the Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Phil Morley

LOOK: Four bedroom family home with swimming pool and vinery on the market for £675,000

The Limes has a heated outdoor swimming pool and is on the market for £675,000. Picture: RUFUS OWEN/FULL ASPECT

Suffolk middle school keeps its ‘good’ Ofsted rating

Headteacher Steve Palmer with students at Horringer Court School, which has been judged 'good' by Ofsted Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Couple who lost day-old son raise thousands for baby loss charities

Daniel Whymark, pictured here in 2007, has spoken movingly about the loss of his son. Picture: DANIEL WHYMARK

Judicial review initiated by parish council over 210 home estate

A judicial review has been launched by Thurston Parish Council after plans for 210 homes were given the green light. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24