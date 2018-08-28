Gallery

Days Gone By- When Olga was town’s dancing queen

Dancers provided a colourful “Save Our School” demonstration on the Cornhill, Ipswich, in January 1989, when their school was threatened with closure. Did you take part? Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL Archant

Strictly Come Dancing attracts millions of viewers every Saturday evening to the BBC and the show has breathed new life into what has been a popular pastime in Ipswich for decades.

Until the mid-1960s most young people took lessons at local ballrooms, as it was a way for couples to meet.

One of the biggest schools in Ipswich was held at the Arlington Ballroom in Museum Street.

The school held competitions locally and won many prizes nationally under the watchful eye of Olga Wilmot.

The Arlington Ballroom was taken over by Olga around 1948 and she operated from there until the business moved to Bond Street in 1991 and became the Ipswich School of Dancing.

Here we feature photographs from this newspaper’s archives of events at the Arlington Ballroom and a demonstration held on the Cornhill when the school was threatened with closure.

Did you learn to dance at the Arlington or the Victor Silvester ballroom at the Gaumont Theatre, now the Regent? We want to hear you memories,send an email here.

