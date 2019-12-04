Have you tried this pop-up restaurant in Sudbury yet?

Carolyn sources exotic and local seafood for her menu from her husband's fish stall in Sudbury Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto AlexRaths

The Fish Dish is only open every two weeks, serving a menu of fresh seafood.

Love seafood? Love trying inventive dishes? Looking for somewhere new to eat?

Well, have you heard of The Fish Dish yet?

The pop-up restaurant specialising in, you guessed it, fish, has been quietly making inroads in Sudbury this year.

Found at The Quay Theatre, in premises previously used by Shillingford's, the eatery promises spanking fresh plates of the highest quality fish and shellfish every other weekend.

The restaurant is the brainchild of chef Carolyn Munro, whose husband David has run the fishmongers on Market Hill in the town for many years.

So, as you can imagine, fish has been on the menu in their household for a long time - and Carolyn's become quite the expert in preparing all manner of things, from razor clams, to sides of skate, lobster and scallops.

Talking of the decision to open her own restaurant, Carolyn explains: "I'd been working in a local restaurant for the last nine years as a chef part-time and helping David out on Thursdays at the market. I just loved cooking and working with fish and I gained so much knowledge doing that.

"I'd heard Shillingford's was going, so that struck me as the perfect opportunity really. I knew I'd kick myself if I didn't try."

Currently The Fish Dish is open fortnightly on Friday and Saturday evenings, with a view in the future to open three weekends a month.

There are usually three options for each course (all fish, except desserts), with special dietary requirements catered to if customers call and advise at least a week in advance.

"Most people seem to like the fact we are specialising in fish, and that's what I enjoy doing," Carolyn says.

"I also really like working with seasonal produce. We've got an allotment and this has made me a lot more aware of the seasons and the best times to use things."

Carolyn's carefully-thought-out menu changes once a month, with starters priced at around £6.50, main courses from around £10.50 to £12.50, and desserts at £6 to £6.50.

Everything, even bread, is made from scratch, and if you book in advance you can pre-order shellfish platters.

Dishes which have proved popular so far in 2019 have included a traditional bouillabaisse, coconut and chilli skate wing with seaweed, cucumber, shitake mushrooms and noodles, and pan-fried stone bass fillet on a fresh tomato tart with wild rocket and tapenade.

The December menu has just launched and is available this weekend (December 6 and 7) and December 20 and 21, with bookings also being taken for January 2020, when there will be a fruits de mer weekend at the end of that month.

Plates for December range from starters of lobster poached in herb butter with braised fennel and lightly pickled quail egg, and smoked salmon and whisky pate with Melba toast, to main courses of monkfish wrapped in Parma ham with cavolo nero, gnocchi and Pecorino, and poached brill with crab, Brussels sprouts and peas in orange and hazelnut butter.

Desserts for December are vanilla and caramel profiteroles with candied chestnuts, and tiramisu pots.

"I love cooking with al fish," Carolyn says, "and experimenting with flavours. It's just so fantastic to be able to do this.

To book go to munros-thefishdish.co.uk