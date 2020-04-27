E-edition Read the EADT online edition
4 ways a touchless disinfectant can help prevent the spread of coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 14:30 27 April 2020

This disinfection method can eliminate close to all trace of coronavirus. Image: Sanitise

This disinfection method can eliminate close to all trace of coronavirus. Image: Sanitise

Archant

We’ve been told by the government to maintain the cleanliness of our surfaces to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but are our normal cleaning products effective enough to do the job?

The solution fully wraps itself around all surfaces to fight viruses and bacteria, and once sprayed it will also prevent re-infection for up to a week. Image: SanitiseThe solution fully wraps itself around all surfaces to fight viruses and bacteria, and once sprayed it will also prevent re-infection for up to a week. Image: Sanitise

Nigel Brown, health and safety consultant and owner of Sanitise, tells us what makes the solution they use so effective at fighting coronavirus.

Eliminates 99.9999% of bacteria, spores and viruses

Sanitise’s method of disinfection delivers a 6-log efficacy (a 10-fold reduction in bacteria) which means it can eliminate close to all trace of the Covid-19 virus.

“If you use them properly, ordinary cleaning solutions will disinfect your surfaces to a certain extent, but bacteria and viruses are mutating to become resistant to not just antibiotics but also certain types of sanitisers, making disinfection even more challenging,” Nigel says.

“The class-leading disinfectants we use have been determined effective at fighting coronavirus. The virus belongs to the enveloped viruses and is therefore very susceptible to our solutions.”

Prevents reinfection

Not only does the disinfectant kill the vast majority of the virus, but it prevents it from re-infecting the treated surface for up to a week.

Nigel says: “The sterile spray we use is boosted with silver ions.”

“The invisible traces of silver remain on the surface and act as a ‘wall’ to stop renewed contamination for a certain period of time after the disinfection process has taken place.”

Fully covers all surfaces

The solution used is electrostatically charged – this means that the disinfectant fully wraps all surfaces ensuring that it’s completely covered.

“Most surface areas are negative charged. Our system places a positive charge on the droplets as they leave the spray nozzle, so they spread out evenly on the negatively charged surface we are targeting. This equals maximum coverage and minimum waste,” says Nigel.

Non-toxic and material-friendly

Unlike other disinfectants people are turning to, such as bleach, Sanitise’s solution is non-corrosive and sensitive to all materials and the environment.

“Because the disinfectant sprays out as fine mist, and is incredibly sensitive, it can be sprayed across every surface to ensure full coverage and maximum prevention of infection,” explains Nigel.

“The product is so gentle that we can even use it to sterilise technology.”

Contact Sanitise for advice on sterilisation or to arrange a decontamination of your workplace or home.

For more information visit www.sanitise.net. Call 0330 001 0863 or fill in the contact form on their website.

