Remembering when a 28-year-old Prince Charles visited a Suffolk manor in 1977

Prince Charles at Helmingham Hall in 1977 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

The Royal family has long links with historic Helmingham Hall – and are frequent visitors to the estate, near Ipswich.

Prince Charles putting soil over the newly planted tree Picture: ARCHANT Prince Charles putting soil over the newly planted tree Picture: ARCHANT

Back in 1977 Prince Charles, then aged 28, was the visitor to the moated manor house and its 400-acre deer park and gardens.

On a drizzly day, the Prince of Wales met members of staff, local dignitaries and villagers as he planted a tree and enjoyed a tour of the church with its amazing memorials and scriptures written on its interior walls.

The hall has been the home of the Tollemache family since John Tollemache began work on the building back in 1480.

The main house is built around a courtyard in a later medieval and Tudor style.

A young Suffolk girl watches the future king plant a tree Picture: ARCHANT A young Suffolk girl watches the future king plant a tree Picture: ARCHANT

With public footpaths crossing areas of the estate, it is popular with walkers keen to see its herds of deer.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are said to traditionally spend a private weekend at Helmingham every November.