E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ad Feature

Health: Trouble stopping smoking? Time to get help

PUBLISHED: 08:30 19 November 2020

If you're struggling to stop smoking, PrivateDoc provides the same treatment the NHS but without the waiting list Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you're struggling to stop smoking, PrivateDoc provides the same treatment the NHS but without the waiting list Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

The coronavirus makes staying healthy more important than ever – and for smokers determined  to quit smoking, PrivateDoc can offer assistance.

The Champix treatment PrivateDoc uses is the same as that prescribed by the NHS Picture: PrivateDocThe Champix treatment PrivateDoc uses is the same as that prescribed by the NHS Picture: PrivateDoc

Everyone understands how difficult giving up smoking is, even at the best of times. Trying to give up during the coronavirus pandemic takes that to another level. While the social pressures that might arise when meeting friends for drinks may be reduced, that’s more than offset by the natural increase in anxiety – often elevated when stuck inside during the lockdowns.

This is why it’s only natural for those who are determined to give up to seek help when willpower and over-the-counter remedies don’t work. While clinics and medication are available on the NHS, getting a referral can take time – and quite naturally many people who’ve been told to stay home and protect the NHS are reluctant to approach their GP for this service during the pandemic.

This is where PrivateDoc can help. It’s not an online pharmacy but an online clinic, fully regulated by the Care Quality Commission and able to prescribe stronger medication than you can get over the chemist counter. It specialises in treatments for weight loss, hair loss, erectile disfunction and stopping smoking.

“Smoking-cessation treatment is available on the NHS,” says Dr Alexandra Phelan, medical director of PrivateDoc. “The trouble is that the clinics are rarely flexible and can be hard to access, especially for those of working age.”

Dr Alexandra Phelan, medical director of PrivateDoc, says weight loss is a journey that takes time, with the ultimate goal being to keep the weight off Picture: PrivateDocDr Alexandra Phelan, medical director of PrivateDoc, says weight loss is a journey that takes time, with the ultimate goal being to keep the weight off Picture: PrivateDoc

Whereas accessing the PrivateDoc service couldn’t be easier: simply go online and complete the detailed medical questionnaire – at any time that’s convenient for you. Every request for treatment is properly assessed by one of the team of doctors, but there’s no waiting for a GP appointment and then more waiting for a referral.

“The PrivateDoc doctors are very proud of the fact that we’re all GPs and we approach this clinic as if it was normal practice,” says Dr Phelan. “Even before Covid-19, GPs have been working more digitally and since the pandemic it has been the standard way of working.

“It’s important to understand that PrivateDoc is an online clinic, not eCommerce: we are providing a medical consultation, not just selling a box of medicine,” she adds. “If something is flagged up in our consultation questionnaire, the process is dynamic so we can go back to the patient for more information.”

This is important because there are clear guidelines around the prescription medication used to help smokers quit. “The treatment we use, Champix, is exactly the same as would be prescribed through the NHS,” explains Dr Phelan. “It is contra-indicated with mental-health issues, so we have to take care before we can prescribe it – and as we’ve seen with the Covid lockdowns, there has been a spike in concern about people’s mental health.”

If you've had enough of smoking but lockdown is making it hard to stop, the doctors at PrivateDoc can help Picture: Getty Images/iStockphotoIf you've had enough of smoking but lockdown is making it hard to stop, the doctors at PrivateDoc can help Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

If treatment is prescribed, medicine is despatched rapidly from PrivateDoc’s fully regulated pharmacy. It is always sent in discrete packaging and will usually arrive within one to two working days. Then PrivateDoc follows up with patients to check they are able to use the medication correctly and aren’t experiencing side effects. “We support patients in their journey,” says Dr Phelan.

“As any ex-smoker can tell you, the cravings don’t just go away and stopping is difficult,” she adds. “We usually prescribe a 12-week course and patients will start taking Champix while still smoking and they’ll set a stop date – usually two weeks into the course. The dose will increase as the smoking stops.”

Studies have shown that smokers using Champix are more likely to quit than those using alternative non-prescription treatments, like nicotine patches or gum. Tests conducted by its manufacturer, Pfizer, show that those completing a full 12-week course are 10 times more likely to succeed in giving up than those doing just two weeks of treatment.

There are so many health benefits to giving up smoking. Blood circulation increases, boosting your immune system, and your lung capacity can gradually increase by upto 10pc. Stopping smoking gives more energy, reduces stress, increases fertility, the sense of taste and smell improve and skin looks younger. That’s before even thinking about how giving up reduces the risks of cancer, heart disease and bronchitis.

For more information about how PrivateDoc can help you stop smoking, click here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Pair arrested over restaurant ‘dine and dash’ spree

The Swan Inn at Monks Eleigh Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Emergency services called to A12 at Melton following crash

Two cars collided on the A12 this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Flood alerts remain for large parts of the Suffolk coast

Huge waves crashing against the prom in Southwold during a previous surge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Popular PE teacher and ‘devoted father’ died in cycle crash, inquest hears

Matthew Jack was a teacher at Claydon High school for nearly 20 years. Picture: JACK FAMILY

Campaigners fail in final legal challenge to oppose destruction of historic wood

Substantial felling of Coronation Wood would take place to create space for new buildings at Sizewell B Picture: MIKE PAGE AERIAL PHOTO LIBRARY