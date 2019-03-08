Sunny

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 10:56 14 May 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

1 to 1 Transport & Logistics Ltd trading as 1 to 1 Transport of Basepoint 70- 72 The Havens, Ipswich, IP3 9BF is applying for a licence to use as an operating centre for Associated British Port, The Gatehouse, West Bank Terminal, Wherstead Road, Ipswich, I P2 8NB 4 goods vehicles and 4 trailers and Keyfuels Site, Walton Avenue Felixstowe, IP11 3HE 4 goods vehicles and 4 trailers

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

1 to 1 Transport & Logistics Ltd trading as 1 to 1 Transport of Basepoint 70- 72 The Havens, Ipswich, IP3 9BF is applying for a licence to use as an operating centre for Associated British Port, The Gatehouse, West Bank Terminal, Wherstead Road, Ipswich, I P2 8NB 4 goods vehicles and 4 trailers and Keyfuels Site, Walton Avenue Felixstowe, IP11 3HE 4 goods vehicles and 4 trailers

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

