Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 11 February 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Delaimoala Morris trading as Deimos Transport of 5 Song Thrush CI, Stowmarket, IP14 5WG is applying for a licence to use Norfolk Trucks, Lodge Lane, Great Blakenham, IP6 OLB, as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 1 trailers

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Sometimes you have to go backwards in order to truly move forwards – Norwich City are the perfect example of that

Flynn Downes faces off with Max Aarons as tempers flare again at Carrow Road Picture Pagepix

WATCH: Fans, fury, a fracas... and some football - the story of feisty derby day at Carrow Road

Town fans at Carrow Road. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Man slashed in the face with belt in bathroom brawl

The incident happened at Bentley's of Clacton, formally known as The Ocean Hotel Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Watch the brawl that led to Paul Lambert being sent off on dramatic return to Norwich with Ipswich

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert was sent off just before half-time. Picture: SKY SPORTS

Most Read

‘Four pints and a football match later’: Police stop drink-driver in Norwich after derby

Police stopped a drink-driver in Norwich after the East Anglian Derby at Carrow Road on Sunday. Picture: Norwich Police

WATCH: Paul Lambert sent off after brawl during Norwich return

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road Picture Pagepix

‘Undoubtedly the roads will be safer’ - Norfolk woman in crash with Prince Philip gives verdict as he surrenders driving licence

Emma Fairweather was interviewed on This Morning earlier this month about being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Delia leads the singing as Holt and Huckerby join fans in march to Carrow Road for Norwich v Ipswich

Fans March from the Queen of Iceni on Riverside to Carrow Road ahead of the Norwich v Ipswich derby match Grant Holt mingles with fans Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Police search for Norwich man missing for three days

Nick Sandler. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Military veteran research informs unique service for traumatised police

Immediate and round-the-clock support will be provided for officers and staff suffering with PTSD, trauma and complex mental ill health Picture: SU ANDERSON

Heroism of savagely attacked police dog highlighted as law protecting frontline animals is passed

Aman and his handler Pc Steve Jay. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Sometimes you have to go backwards in order to truly move forwards – Norwich City are the perfect example of that

Flynn Downes faces off with Max Aarons as tempers flare again at Carrow Road Picture Pagepix

WATCH: Fans, fury, a fracas... and some football - the story of feisty derby day at Carrow Road

Town fans at Carrow Road. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists