Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 16 February 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

RWK Services Ltd of Unit 2, Suite 7D, Orwell House, Ferry Lane, Felixstowe, IP11 3QQ is applying for a licence to use Key Fuel Site, Waterfront Services, Walton Avenue, Felixstowe, IP11 3BL

as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Most Read

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Police at the scene of the incident in Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Read the transcript of TalkTalk’s ‘exasperating’ customer service in online chat

Keith Poulson, 69, who lives near Beccles, has revealed his exasperating two-hour long online chat with TalkTalk Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘Don’t do it in front of 25,000 people – do it inside, then we’ll see’ – Lambert says Norwich coach challenged him to fight

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road. The Town boss was sent off as a result. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Missing Lowestoft teenage girl last seen on Valentine’s Day

Emily Prause, who has gone missing. Photo: Suffolk Police

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fatal crash reignites concerns over one road access to housing estate

Sir Alfred Munnings Road, Queen's Hills. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘The fear was immense’ - How I went from top chef to sleeping on the streets

Three former homeless people have shared their stories, anonymously, about life on the streets Picture: GETTY IMAGES

‘An extremely nice fellow’ - Tributes paid to 79-year-old man who died after silo fall

John Edwards died after falling into a silo near Eye Picture: SOPHIE SMITH

Baroness Boothroyd visits Newmarket exhibition celebrating the Century’s most influential women

Matt Hancock MP, Baroness Betty Boothroyd, Chris Garibaldi, Anita Corbyn and Rachel Hood. Picture: PALACE HOUSE

Missing Lowestoft teenage girl last seen on Valentine’s Day

Emily Prause, who has gone missing. Photo: Suffolk Police

15 music legends who died too young

Freddie Mercury, lead singer with the rock group Queen pictured at Live Aid. Photo: PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists