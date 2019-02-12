NOTICE OF PUBLIC PATH ORDER TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING ACT 1990, SECTION 257 AND PARAGRAPH 1 OF SCHEDULE 14 COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL FOOTPATH 61 PART MYLAND, COLCHESTER PUBLIC FOOTPATH ORDER 2019

Public Notice Archant

The above Order was made on 15 February 2019. The effect of the Order will be to stop up that a part length of Footpath 61 Myland at Colchester Hospital

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

being 2 metres in width shown by a bold continuous line on the Order Map starting from Point A and running in a west, south westerly direction for a distance of approximately 59 metres to Point B where it continues unaffected towards the Northern Approach Road A134 and to create an alternative highway being a length of Footpath 61 Myland of 2 metres in width and shown by a bold broken line on the Order Map commencing from Point A and running in a north, north westerly direction for approximately 10 metres to Point C where it continues in a west, south westerly direction for a distance of approximately 60 metres to Point D where it then continues in a south, south easterly direction alongside the hospital estate road for a distance of approximately 9 metres to reach Point B where it continues unaffected towards the Northern Approach Road A134. A copy of the Order and the Order Map may be seen free of charge at the offices of Colchester Borough Council, Rowan House, 33 Sheepen Road, Colchester, CO3 3WG from 9am to 5pm Mondays to Fridays. Copies of the Order and Map may be purchased for £2.00 per copy. Any representation about or objection to the Order may be sent or delivered in writing addressed to the Assistant Director for Policy and Corporate, Rowan House, 33 Sheepen Road, Colchester CO3 3WG not later than 15 March 2019. Please state the grounds on which it is made. If no such representations or objections are duly made, or if any so made are withdrawn, Colchester Borough Council may itself confirm the Order as an unopposed Order. If the Order is sent to the Secretary of State for the Environment for confirmation any representations or objections which have not been withdrawn will be sent with the Order.

DATED 15 February 2019 Assistant Director for Policy and Corporate Rowan House 33 Sheepen Road Colchester CO3 3WG