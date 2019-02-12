Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

NOTICE OF PUBLIC PATH ORDER TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING ACT 1990, SECTION 257 AND PARAGRAPH 1 OF SCHEDULE 14 COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL FOOTPATH 61 PART MYLAND, COLCHESTER PUBLIC FOOTPATH ORDER 2019

PUBLISHED: 00:00 18 February 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

The above Order was made on 15 February 2019. The effect of the Order will be to stop up that a part length of Footpath 61 Myland at Colchester Hospital

being 2 metres in width shown by a bold continuous line on the Order Map starting from Point A and running in a west, south westerly direction for a distance of approximately 59 metres to Point B where it continues unaffected towards the Northern Approach Road A134 and to create an alternative highway being a length of Footpath 61 Myland of 2 metres in width and shown by a bold broken line on the Order Map commencing from Point A and running in a north, north westerly direction for approximately 10 metres to Point C where it continues in a west, south westerly direction for a distance of approximately 60 metres to Point D where it then continues in a south, south easterly direction alongside the hospital estate road for a distance of approximately 9 metres to reach Point B where it continues unaffected towards the Northern Approach Road A134. A copy of the Order and the Order Map may be seen free of charge at the offices of Colchester Borough Council, Rowan House, 33 Sheepen Road, Colchester, CO3 3WG from 9am to 5pm Mondays to Fridays. Copies of the Order and Map may be purchased for £2.00 per copy. Any representation about or objection to the Order may be sent or delivered in writing addressed to the Assistant Director for Policy and Corporate, Rowan House, 33 Sheepen Road, Colchester CO3 3WG not later than 15 March 2019. Please state the grounds on which it is made. If no such representations or objections are duly made, or if any so made are withdrawn, Colchester Borough Council may itself confirm the Order as an unopposed Order. If the Order is sent to the Secretary of State for the Environment for confirmation any representations or objections which have not been withdrawn will be sent with the Order.

DATED 15 February 2019 Assistant Director for Policy and Corporate Rowan House 33 Sheepen Road Colchester CO3 3WG

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birthday with trip to Narnia

Ed Sheeran has taken a trip to Narnia for his birthday Picture PA WIRE/ PA IMAGES

More than 3,000 people in Suffolk sign petition to ban ISIS members returning to UK

Photo issued by Metropolitan Police of Shamima Begum, who fears her unborn baby will be taken away from her. Picture: METROPOLITAN POLICE/PA WIRE

Family launch pop-up shop to find new home for grandmother’s huge designer clothes collection

Phil Wix with his daughter Georgia and grandchildren Morgan and Bailey. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Split ticketing changes could benefit rail users

There could be changes to split ticketing in the near future Picture: NEIL PERRY

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Pride, unity, hope... This is what Ipswich Town fans wished for

Fans on the terraces go wild as Will Keane wheels away, after scoring a late equaliser for Ipswich Town in their 1-1 draw against Stoke City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

Body is found on Pakefield beach

A body has been found on Pakefield Beach. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

Ram-raiders targeted The Grow Organisation and Mow and Grow in Bowthorpe, Norwich, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage. Picture: Alexandra Cosgrove

Death on Pakefield beach remains ‘unexplained’

Police at Pakefield beach in Lowestoft where a man in his 70s died suddenly on Sunday (February 17). Picture: Submitted.

Plans for 165 new homes in Norfolk town submitted

The former Grampian Country Foods site in Attleborough. Picture: Nick Butcher

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Death on Pakefield beach remains ‘unexplained’

Police at Pakefield beach in Lowestoft where a man in his 70s died suddenly on Sunday (February 17). Picture: Submitted.

Split ticketing changes could benefit rail users

There could be changes to split ticketing in the near future Picture: NEIL PERRY

Disbelief as cruel thief steals from patient on cancer ward

The crime happened on a ward at Colchester Hospital. Picture: PA

Watch: Shopkeeper ‘swats gun away’ in shocking CCTV of attempted robbery

Scott Cotier, 22, of no fixed address, was jailed for four-and-a-half-years for the attempted robbery of a Clacton convenience store Picture: JONATHAN DUNKIN

Body is found on Pakefield beach

A body has been found on Pakefield Beach. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists