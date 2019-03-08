E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLIC NOTICE SYLVIA WILLIAMS (DECEASED)

PUBLISHED: 11:09 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:09 14 August 2019

Pursuant to s.27 of the Trustee Act 1925, any person having a claim against or an interest in the estate of the above named deceased late of 4A Drybridge Hill, Woodbridge, Suffolk. IP12 4HB who died on 10 October 2018 is hereby required to send particulars in writing to the Administrator -Bernard Williams, 80 High Street, G ravel ey, St Neots, Cambs. PE19 6PL and to send such particulars within two months of the date of this publication. After this date, the personal representatives will distribute the estate having regard only to the claims and interests of which they have had notice.

